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Guardiola backs Haaland to break Wembley curse in FA Cup final

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:04 - 16 May 2026
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Guardiola backs Haaland to break Wembley curse
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confidently declared that Erling Haaland will end his Wembley goal drought in Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.
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Erling Haaland, one of the world's most lethal finishers with 161 goals for Manchester City, has yet to score in eight appearances at Wembley Stadium, totalling 601 minutes of play.

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This includes a string of 15 major cup semi-finals and finals where the Norwegian has failed to find the back of the net for his club.

City are heading into their fourth consecutive FA Cup final, aiming to reverse a recent trend of disappointment after losing the last two finals to Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

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Guardiola believes in Haaland

Guardiola dismissed any concerns and backed his star player to score, despite the striker's unusual dry spell at Wembley.

When questioned about Haaland's goalless record in major finals during his pre-match press conference, Guardiola responded with a smile. 

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago

"Good. I like these kinds of questions," Guardiola stated. "Tomorrow it’s going to happen. The opposite side don’t ask me the question; on this side it’s good. Tomorrow he will score."

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Manchester City are strong favourites against a Chelsea team that has struggled for form and is likely to miss out on European football next season. 

Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Haaland scores for Man City || Imago

Having already won the Carabao Cup against Arsenal in March, City are now chasing a domestic cup double.

Guardiola's side also holds a strong head-to-head record against the London club, having gone unbeaten in their last 13 meetings since the 2021 Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award and will battle Mikel Arteta, Michael Carrick and others.

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