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'They should build a stand for me' - Guardiola jokes about having a space at Wembley

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:46 - 15 May 2026
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Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola joked about having a Wembley stand named after him as Manchester City prepare to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
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Pep Guardiola has jokingly suggested that Wembley Stadium should name a stand after him as Manchester City prepare for their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea.

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Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago
Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

Manchester City head into the final in strong form, unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, while Chelsea recently ended a six-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

City are aiming to complete a domestic cup double after already winning the Carabao Cup this season.

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What Guardiola said

The final also represents another opportunity for Guardiola to end disappointment at Wembley after defeats in the previous two FA Cup finals against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

“There’s excitement, of course. I hope we can do better than the last two times. It’s new players and it’s forgotten. A new game against Chelsea. We are in the final and we have to try to win the trophy,” Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference.

Pep Guardiola|| Imago
Pep Guardiola|| Imago
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The final will mark Guardiola’s 24th appearance at Wembley as a manager, a milestone he addressed with humour.

“I am disappointed they have not made a stand for Pep. Not a lounge or a box. Maybe I have to go 24 more times,” he joked.

Despite the light-hearted remark, Guardiola praised Wembley’s atmosphere and facilities.

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“It is still a special place. I have been here many times. We win, lose, win. It is really good, top. Everything. The pitch is extraordinary. Hopefully, it will be a nice day and nothing wrong happens with the fans. Hopefully, we perform well,” he added.

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