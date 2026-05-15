Revealed: David Beckham surpasses Lionel Messi to reach BILLIONAIRE status
Sir David Beckham has become the UK’s first billionaire sportsman, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.
Together with his wife Victoria Beckham, the couple’s combined wealth has reached £1.185 billion (approximately $1.6 billion), marking a significant doubling from previous estimates and cementing their place among the global ultra-wealthy.
This achievement positions the Beckhams ahead of football icon Lionel Messi in overall net worth.
Messi’s personal fortune is estimated at around $850 million (£629 million) as of May 2026, according to figures from Celebrity Net Worth.
According to Bloomberg’s valuation in late 2025, the Portuguese superstar reached a net worth of $1.4 billion, driven largely by his lucrative contract with Al-Nassr and extensive commercial empire.
Beckham’s business empire
The 51-year-old former Manchester United and England captain, who is now Sir David following his knighthood, has masterfully transitioned from on-field superstar to savvy entrepreneur.
The surge in the couple’s wealth stems from several key factors, including his stake in Inter Miami, which has soared in value thanks to Lionel Messi’s arrival and the club’s successes, such as the 2025 MLS Cup.
The franchise is valued at around $1.45 billion, with Beckham’s ownership share contributing hundreds of millions to his fortune.
Long-term brand endorsements with companies like Adidas, Hugo Boss, Pepsi, and Tudor continue to deliver substantial income. His holding company, DRJB Holdings, recently paid out £43 million in dividends.
Major developments, such as the £370 million Freedom Park project, have further boosted the portfolio. Victoria Beckham’s fashion label has also shown strong growth, reaching £100 million in revenue with a brand valuation around £375 million.
The couple’s combined synergy, David’s global appeal paired with Victoria’s business acumen, has been central to their financial success.
In the UK rich list, the Beckhams now rank second among sports-related figures, behind only the family of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. This places them ahead of other prominent names like Rory McIlroy, Lewis Hamilton, and promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn.
Beckham vs. Messi: A tale of earnings and equity
While Lionel Messi has outpaced Beckham in annual earnings and even surpassed him in total career earnings through his playing contracts and endorsements, net worth presents a different picture.
Beckham’s ownership stakes and diversified investments have propelled the family into true billionaire territory, while Messi’s estimated $850 million reflects his extraordinary on-pitch success and deals.
The dynamic is particularly interesting given that Messi now plays for Beckham’s Inter Miami.
Beckham’s journey from working-class London roots to global brand exemplifies thoughtful post-career planning. His Netflix documentary, fragrance lines, ambassador roles, and club ownership have kept him relevant well beyond his retirement in 2013.
Victoria, a former Spice Girl turned fashion entrepreneur, has built a respected label despite early hurdles.
Reaching billionaire status as a sportsman, jointly with Victoria, underscores Beckham’s evolution into one of sport’s most successful off-field operators. As reports describe it, the Beckham-Messi partnership at Inter Miami has been “a wonderful miracle” for the club’s rise.
The Beckhams’ story continues to unfold. With ongoing projects, brand expansion, and football interests, “Brand Beckham” appears poised for further growth.