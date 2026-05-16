10 African players who changed World Cup history

These 10 African stars forever changed the course of the FIFA World Cup

The countdown towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico has revived glorious African memories worldwide.

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As we look forward to 10 African nations at the World Cup for the first time, Pulse Sports has also peered into the anals of history to pick out 10 players from the continent who changed the tournament’s history.

Across different generations, these African footballers shattered barriers, rewrote assumptions, and forced the global game into long-overdue respect for the continent.

Abdelrahman Fawzi — Africa's first World Cup goal

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Egypt became the first African nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup during the 1934 tournament hosted by Italy. Forward Abdelrahman Fawzi immediately changed history during Egypt’s 4-2 defeat against Hungary in Naples during the Round of 16.

Fawzi scored twice against the Europeans, becoming the first African footballer ever to score at the FIFA World Cup tournament.

Those goals carried enormous symbolic importance, helping to change the perception of African football, which had remained largely dismissed across international sporting circles during that era.

Although Egypt exited after one match due to the knockout format of the 1934 tournament, Fawzi opened the door for future African generations worldwide.

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His historic achievement remains one of the continent’s most important football milestones despite receiving limited recognition outside African football history.

Roger Milla — The smiling revolutionary

Cameroon legend Roger Milla transformed global perceptions of African football during Italia 1990 and USA 1994 with unforgettable performances. At thirty-eight years old during Italia 1990, Milla scored four goals and inspired Cameroon to the quarter-finals.

He became the first African footballer to score during a World Cup knockout match after devastating Colombia with two extra-time goals, and Cameroon consequently became the first African nation ever to reach a World Cup quarter-final.

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During USA 1994, Milla scored against Russia, aged forty-two years and thirty-nine days old, making him the oldest goal scorer in World Cup history, a record that still stands today.

Milla also remained Africa’s leading World Cup scorer before Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan eventually surpassed his remarkable tally.

Siphiwe Tshabalala — The goal that shook Africa

South Africa’s Siphiwe Tshabalala delivered one of the World Cup’s most iconic goals during the historic 2010 tournament in Johannesburg. That competition represented the first FIFA World Cup hosted on African soil after decades of continental campaigning and anticipation.

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The emotional pressure surrounding South Africa’s opening match against Mexico inside Soccer City Stadium was palpable before kick-off.

Then during the game, Tshabalala produced magic during the fifty-fifth minute after sprinting forward before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed strike into the top corner, and the eruption inside Soccer City Stadium instantly became one of football’s most emotional moments in modern in football history.

The unforgettable goal made him the first African footballer ever to score during a World Cup hosted in Africa.

Although South Africa exited during the group stage, his celebration alongside teammates near the corner flag was immediately immortalised in photographs, documentaries, and FIFA promotional material worldwide.

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Nejib Ghommidh — Tunisia’s match winner

Tunisia changed African football history during the 1978 FIFA World Cup in Argentina after securing Africa’s first-ever victory at the tournament.

Midfielder Néjib Ghommidh scored the winning goal during Tunisia’s famous 3-1 comeback victory against Mexico in Rosario.

That victory transformed worldwide attitudes surrounding African football because victories previously seemed impossible against established football nations.

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Tunisia had fallen behind initially before fighting back brilliantly to win 3-1, thanks to goals from Ali Kaabi, Ghommidh, and Mokhtar Dhouieb.

Ghommidh’s decisive strike carried enormous significance beyond Tunisia because it inspired belief across the African footballing landscape afterwards.

Tunisia eventually narrowly missed qualification from their group, although their historic victory permanently changed expectations for African nations at the World Cup.

Rashidi Yekini — Super Eagles to the world

Nigeria arrived at USA 1994 carrying enormous excitement following continental dominance during the early nineteen-nineties period.

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Rashidi Yekini

Rashidi Yekini then delivered Nigeria’s defining introduction against Bulgaria during an emphatic 3-0 victory inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Yekini became Nigeria’s first-ever goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup before giving one of the most memorable celebrations in World Cup history by emotionally clutching the net afterwards.

Super Eagles legend Rashidi Yekini, scored Nigeria's first goal at the Word cup| GOAL

Nigeria’s victory margin against Bulgaria also represented Africa’s biggest World Cup win ever achieved at that particular point.

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Despite the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 exit, Yekini’s famous goal announced Nigeria as Africa’s emerging football powerhouse, capable of challenging elite nations confidently and consistently worldwide.

Ezzaki ‘Zaki’ Badou — Morocco’s fearless guardian

Before Mexico 1986, no African nation had ever won a FIFA World Cup group previously in the tournament's history.

Goalkeeper Ezzaki Badou changed perceptions through magnificent performances which anchored Morocco’s unforgettable campaign across the competition brilliantly and consistently.

Morocco finished unbeaten within a difficult group containing England, Poland, and Portugal while conceding only one goal initially.

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Badou kept two clean sheets across Morocco’s four matches and produced several outstanding saves during pressure-filled moments repeatedly throughout.

Morocco consequently became the first African nation ever to win a World Cup group and reach the knockout stages.

Their remarkable journey ended painfully against West Germany after Lothar Matthäus scored during the eighty-eighth minute of their encounter despite another inspired performance from Badou.

Papa Bouba Diop — The man who floored the champions

Senegal entered the 2002 World Cup as tournament debutants before facing defending champions France during the opening fixture in a fearless display that shocked the football world.

Almost everybody expected France’s star-studded defending champions to overwhelm the newcomers comfortably during their first World Cup appearance.

Instead, Papa Bouba Diop scored Senegal’s historic winner against the reigning world champions after a chaotic goalmouth scramble.

Bouba Diop scored the only goal as Senegal shocked France in 2002

That strike became Senegal’s first-ever World Cup goal while delivering one of football’s greatest World Cup moments.

Senegal eventually reached the quarter-finals after Henri Camara scored the World Cup’s first-ever golden goal against Sweden, but it was Diop’s physical dominance and fearless midfield displays that symbolised Senegal’s astonishing campaign throughout the memorable 2002 competition.

Asamoah Gyan — Africa’s top World Cup marksman

Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan remains Africa’s highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with six goals across three tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan scores Ghana's first-ever goal at a World Cup against Czech Republic in 2006

Gyan scored the Black Stars' first-ever World Cup goal during Germany 2006 before inspiring the Black Stars towards the knockout stages impressively. His maiden strike in 2006 against the Czech Republic after only 68 seconds remains the fastest goal by an African player in World Cup history.

Four years later, he starred again during South Africa 2010, scoring decisive goals against Serbia, Australia, and the United States as Ghana came within whiskers of reaching the semifinals.

Despite his successes, Gyan is often criticised for his crucial penalty miss against Uruguay in the 2010 tournament, following an infamous Luis Suarez handball in the dying minutes of extra time.

Gyan becomes Black Stars leading World Cup goalscorer (courtesy: IMAGO)

During Brazil 2014, Gyan surpassed Roger Milla’s African scoring record after finding the net for the sixth time against Portugal during group-stage action.

Gyan’s remarkable consistency across multiple tournaments established him among Africa’s greatest footballers in World Cup history.

Youssef En-Nesyri — Morocco’s leap into history

Morocco’s astonishing 2022 World Cup campaign produced Africa’s greatest tournament achievement through resilience, organisation, and fearless football consistently displayed throughout.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a Ronaldo-esque header to send Portugal packing from the World Cup.

Forward Youssef En-Nesyri delivered the defining moment against Portugal during the emotionally charged quarter-final encounter in Doha.

En-Nesyri soared above Portugal’s defence before heading Morocco towards a historic 1-0 victory, making Morocco the first African nation ever to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Giant-Killers Morocco have defied the odds in Qatar 2022

The Atlas Lions also featured outstanding performances from Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Romain Saïss, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who also became the first African goalkeeper to save penalties in a shootout.

Coach Walid Regragui, meanwhile, became the first African manager ever to guide a nation to the World Cup semi-finals.

Stephen Keshi — Africa’s World Cup trailblazer

Few African football figures influenced World Cup history across multiple generations as profoundly as Nigerian legend Stephen Keshi did.

Stephen Keshi captained the Super Eagles to success at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations

Keshi captained Nigeria during their first-ever World Cup appearance at USA 1994, displaying a brand of confidence and tactical maturity that foreshadowed his later role as a successful manager.

In America, Nigeria topped their difficult group before narrowly losing against Italy after Roberto Baggio rescued the Europeans dramatically during extra time.

Keshi later achieved a groundbreaking milestone after becoming the first African footballer to both play and coach at the World Cup.