Top 10 Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets Of All Time (Ranked)

The enduring appeal of the FIFA World Cup is inherently tied to the fragility of its favourites. Here are ten of the most shocking defeats in the tournament's history.

10. Switzerland 1-0 Spain (2010)

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Spain arrived in South Africa carrying an absolute aura of invincibility. As the reigning European champions executing their mesmerising tiki-taka passing style to sheer perfection, they were the overwhelming favourites to take the global crown.

Nobody relayed that script to the Swiss. In a classic defensive masterclass, Switzerland allowed Spain to hold a staggering 63% possession and pepper their goal with 24 shots, ESPN reported.

But the Spanish Armada simply couldn't break the impenetrable Swiss block.

In the 52nd minute, a scrappy, chaotic counter-attack ended with Gelson Fernandes bundling the ball into the net.

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It was a shock that proved possession isn't everything. Spain, however, learned their lesson, bouncing back from this stumble to eventually win the tournament.

9. East Germany 1-0 West Germany (1974)

If the World Cup game between Argentina and England in 1986 was the football tokenisation of the Falklands War, this match was the Cold War, in its actual sense, played out on a patch of grass.

In the only senior international meeting between the divided nations, the capitalist West hosted the communist East in Hamburg.

The West Germans featured legends like Franz Beckenbauer and were destined to win the tournament. But the East Germans treated the match like a military objective.

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In the 77th minute, Jürgen Sparwasser chased down a long ball, evaded the defence, and blasted it past Sepp Maier, celebrating with a wild somersault.

Cheered on by a carefully selected crowd of Stasi agents chanting state-approved slogans, East Germany secured the ideological bragging rights in a match dripping with political tension.

8. Northern Ireland 1-0 Spain (1982)

Imagine heading into the lion's den of a host nation and coming out victorious. Northern Ireland, the smallest nation to ever qualify at the time, stepped into a hostile, sweltering Valencia stadium to face Spain in 1982.

The script demanded a comfortable Spanish win, but Billy Bingham's gritty squad had other ideas. Shortly after halftime, Gerry Armstrong capitalised on a Spanish error to smash the ball home.

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Even after having Mal Donaghy controversially sent off, reducing them to ten men for the final half-hour, the Northern Irish defended like their lives depended on it.

The win sent shockwaves around the globe and sparked incredible, unifying street parties across a deeply divided Belfast during the height of the Troubles.

7. South Korea 2-1 Italy (2002)

Few matches in World Cup history boil the blood quite like this one. Co-host South Korea took on an Italian squad absolutely loaded with generational talent like Paolo Maldini and Francesco Totti.

What followed was a wildly dramatic, physically bruising, and deeply controversial affair. Ecuadorian referee Byron Moreno infuriated the Italians by giving the Koreans a soft penalty, ignoring blatant fouls, and controversially sending off Totti for diving.

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However, despite the rampant conspiracy theories that followed, South Korea's relentless energy couldn't be denied.

In the 117th minute of extra time, Ahn Jung-hwan leaped into the sky to head home the golden goal, sending an entire nation into delirium while leaving Italy crying foul on the world stage.

6. Saudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina (2022)

Argentina arrived in Qatar riding a massive 36-match unbeaten streak, with Lionel Messi chasing destiny. When Messi rolled in an early penalty, a comfortable thrashing felt inevitable.

However, Saudi Arabia's manager, Hervé Renard, delivered a halftime team talk for the ages, ruthlessly mocking his players for standing around watching Messi play instead of tackling him.

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The Saudis emerged from the tunnel absolutely possessed. They deployed a daring, insanely high defensive line and scored two breathtaking goals in a frantic five-minute spell right after the break.

Argentina threw the kitchen sink at them, but heroic defending and incredible goalkeeping sealed a miraculous victory that prompted a snap national holiday in Saudi Arabia.

5. North Korea 1-0 Italy (1966)

Before 1966, Asian football was largely an afterthought on the global stage. North Korea arrived in England as complete unknowns, having qualified through a convoluted, boycott-heavy process.

Drawn against a fearsome Italian side, they were widely expected to serve as nothing more than cannon fodder. But roared on by the adopted local fans at Middlesbrough's Ayresome Park, the North Koreans played with breathtaking speed and tenacity.

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Just before halftime, Pak Doo-Ik fired a low shot past the Italian keeper, writing his name into sporting immortality. Italy, forced to play with ten men due to an injury in a pre-substitution era, couldn't find an answer. The Italians returned home in absolute disgrace after having failed to pick up a victory in their first two group stage matches against the USSR and Chile, pelted with rotten tomatoes at the airport.

4. Senegal 1-0 France (2002)

The opening match of the 2002 World Cup was supposed to be a celebratory parade for France. They were the reigning World and European champions, boasting a squad packed with absolute superstars.

They were facing a Senegalese side making their debut in the tournament, with a squad built entirely of players plying their trade in the French domestic leagues.

The master-versus-apprentice narrative was flipped entirely on its head when Papa Bouba Diop scrambled the ball into the net in the first half. Senegal's pace and immense physical power terrified the sluggish French veterans.

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The reigning champions never recovered from the psychological blow, crashing out of the group stage without scoring a single goal in the entire tournament.

3. Cameroon 1-0 Argentina (1990)

This was the exact day African football truly announced itself to the world. Defending champions Argentina, led by the divine Diego Maradona, stepped onto the San Siro pitch fully expecting to brush aside Cameroon in the 1990 opener.

But the "Indomitable Lions" didn't read the script. They deployed a terrifyingly physical approach, kicking the Argentines black and blue.

Despite having a man sent off, Cameroon triumphed, thanks to an incredible sequence of events which saw François Omam-Biyik leap into the stratosphere to head a downward ball that somehow squirmed through the Argentinian keeper.

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Cameroon then suffered another red card, Benjamin Massing's hilariously brutal flying tackle on Claudio Caniggia, but incredibly held on with just nine men to completely humble the reigning world champions.

2. USA 1-0 England (1950)

England were playing in their first World Cup and were an overwhelming 500-to-1 favourite to win the whole tournament.

The United States squad was a ragtag bunch of part-timers—postmen, dishwashers, and teachers—hastily assembled just weeks before travelling to Brazil.

In a match dubbed the "Miracle on Grass," the Americans defended desperately before Haitian-born Joe Gaetjens deflected a shot into the English net.

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The English threw absolutely everything at the American goal, but the part-timers held extraordinarily firm. The result was so unfathomable that when the 1-0 scoreline was wired back to newspapers in the UK, editors assumed it was a typographical error and printed that England had won 10-1.

1. Uruguay 2-1 Brazil (1950)

The Maracanazo. It is the granddaddy of them all, a match that literally altered the cultural history of a nation.

Going into the decisive final match, host nation Brazil needed only a draw against Uruguay to lift the trophy. Nearly 200,000 wildly confident fans packed the newly built Maracanã stadium, while local newspapers prematurely crowned the home side champions.

When Brazil took the lead, the coronation seemed complete. But Uruguay fought back, equalising before Alcides Ghiggia struck a low shot past Brazilian keeper Moacir Barbosa with just eleven minutes remaining.