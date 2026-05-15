Bukayo Saka, Musiala, Alaba: 10 Nigerian stars who chose other countries

From Bukayo Saka to Jamal Musiala and David Alaba, discover 10 Nigerian-born or Nigerian-descent football stars who could have transformed the Super Eagles into World Cup contenders.

Nigeria has always been regarded as one of Africa’s greatest football nations. From the dazzling brilliance of Jay-Jay Okocha and the legendary exploits of Nwankwo Kanu to the modern dominance of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, the country has consistently produced elite football talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet one of the biggest talking points surrounding Nigerian football over the last two decades has been the number of world-class players with Nigerian roots who chose to represent other countries internationally.

Many of these stars were either born abroad to Nigerian parents or developed through European football systems before committing their futures elsewhere.

Some became Champions League winners, major tournament finalists, and key players for top football nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Had even a few of these players worn the green and white jersey of Nigeria, the Super Eagles could arguably have possessed one of the strongest squads in world football, capable of making deep FIFA World Cup runs beyond the traditional Round of 16 barrier.

Here are 10 Nigerian-born or Nigerian-descent footballers who could have dramatically altered Nigeria’s football history.

1. Bukayo Saka – England

The Arsenal winger remains one of the clearest examples of talent Nigeria narrowly missed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Saka developed through Arsenal’s academy and quickly became one of England’s most important players.

Saka has already featured in multiple major international tournaments for England, including European Championship finals, and is widely considered one of the best young attackers in the world.

He has scored 12 goals for England across all competitions and will lead the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

For Nigeria, his pace and technical quality could have transformed the Super Eagles’ attack into one capable of competing with the elite nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Jamal Musiala – Germany

Few players in world football possess the elegance and creativity of Bayern Munich star Musiala. Born to a Nigerian father and German mother, Musiala represented England at the youth level before eventually choosing Germany at the senior level.

At just a young age, Musiala has already become a central figure for Germany and Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Had he represented Nigeria, he could have provided the type of midfield genius the Super Eagles have often lacked at major tournaments.

3. Michael Olise – France

Olise has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.

Born in England to a Nigerian father and French-Algerian mother, the creative winger eventually committed to France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria has historically produced powerful attackers, but Olise’s technical sophistication and creativity would have added another dimension to the national team with the combination of Osimhen and Lookman.

4. David Alaba – Austria

Perhaps the most accomplished name on this list, Alaba has enjoyed a glittering career with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

VIctor Osimhen playing against David Alaba of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Austrian captain, whose father is Nigerian, has won multiple Champions League trophies and established himself as one of the most versatile footballers of his generation.

Comfortable as a defender, midfielder, or full-back, Alaba’s leadership and elite mentality would have elevated any national team.

For Nigeria, he could have become a legendary captain and one of the greatest African defenders ever.

5. Eberechi Eze – England

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eze’s rise from the English lower leagues to Premier League stardom has been remarkable.

The gifted midfielder possesses excellent dribbling ability, creativity, and composure in attacking areas. His ability to glide past defenders and create scoring opportunities would have added flair and unpredictability to Nigeria’s midfield.

The Super Eagles have long searched for a consistent, creative midfielder capable of dictating games at the highest level, and Eze fits that profile perfectly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Manuel Akanji – Switzerland

Defensive stability has often been one of Nigeria’s biggest weaknesses at major tournaments.

Manuel Akanji was one of three Swiss players who failed to score in the penalty shoot-out

Akanji, born in Switzerland to a Nigerian father, could have solved many of those problems. The defender, currently on loan at Serie A club Inter Milan from Premier League club Manchester City, is calm under pressure, excellent in possession, and tactically disciplined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With experience competing at the highest levels of European football, including the Champions League, Akanji could have become the leader of Nigeria’s defence for years.

7. Destiny Udogie - Italy

Destined Udogie is of Nigerian descent. Born in Italy, he represented the country at the youth level and received his first senior call-up in 2023 from Luciano Spalletti for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

Destiny Udogie

The Tottenham Hotspur left-back debuted for Italy on 14 October 2023, as a 79th-minute substitute against Malta.

He would have been a good addition to the Super Eagles' defence.

8. Joshua Zirkzee - Netherlands

Born in the Netherlands to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother, Zirkzee was eligible to represent the Netherlands or Nigeria at the international level but chose his father's country.

The forward currently plays in the Premier League for Manchester United. Zirkzee represented the Netherlands in youth international football at every level from under-15 to under-21.

On 12 June 2024, he was called up to the Netherlands senior team for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

9 Karim Adeyemi – Germany

Adeyemi’s explosive speed and direct attacking style have made him one of Germany’s most dangerous young forwards.

Karim Adeyemi scored on his first-team Germany debut against Armenia in 2021 (Imago/Sportfoto Rudel)

The Borussia Dortmund attacker, born to a Nigerian father, combines athleticism with clinical finishing and versatility across the front line.

Nigeria has traditionally thrived with fast attackers, and Adeyemi’s profile would have perfectly suited the Super Eagles’ counter-attacking identity on the global stage.

10. Fikayo Tomori – England

Tomori’s pace, recovery ability, and defensive aggression have made him one of the most reliable defenders of his generation.

Fikayo Tomori in action for AC Milan || Imago

The AC Milan defender, born in Canada to Nigerian parents, ultimately committed to England internationally.