Falconets face Spain, China in tough 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group

Nigeria’s Falconets have been drawn against Spain, China, and New Caledonia in Group F of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, have been handed a difficult assignment at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after being drawn alongside Spain, China, and New Caledonia in Group F of the competition.

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Falconets of Nigeria

The draw ceremony for the tournament was held on Thursday in Łódź, Poland, officially setting the stage for the 12th edition of the global competition scheduled to run from September 5 to 27.

For Nigeria, the draw presents another demanding challenge as the Falconets continue their quest to win the elusive title after decades of near success on the world stage.

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The seven-time African champions will begin their campaign against a group containing European champions, Asian contenders, and one of the tournament’s newest participants.

Spain presents a major threat

Among Nigeria’s opponents, Spain is widely viewed as the strongest challenge in the group.

The Europeans lifted the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title in Costa Rica in 2022 and have continued to establish themselves as one of the dominant forces in women’s football.

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Their possession-based style, technical quality, and growing youth structure have made them one of the favourites for the title once again.

Nigeria will also face China, a nation with a rich history in women’s football and consistent appearances at FIFA tournaments.

The final team in the group is New Caledonia, who will be making their debut appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Falconets continue their remarkable World Cup record

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Despite the difficult draw, Nigeria remains one of the most respected nations in the history of the tournament.

The Falconets, alongside the United States and Brazil, are the only countries to have qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was introduced in 2002.

Nigeria’s best performances came in 2010 and 2014 when the team reached the final but fell short of lifting the trophy.

Dramatic qualification journey

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Nigeria booked their place at the tournament after surviving a tense qualification battle against Malawi.

The Falconets entered the second leg holding a comfortable 2-0 advantage from the first meeting but were pushed to the limit at the Bingu National Stadium.

Malawi mounted an impressive comeback through a brace from Chinzimu, whose second goal in the 57th minute levelled the tie on aggregate and placed Nigeria under enormous pressure.

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