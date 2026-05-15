FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Chelsea and Manchester City will walk the walk beneath the famous Wembley arch for the 145th FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

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Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester City to win

Chelsea vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City will turn their attention away from the Premier League title race when they aim for a second major domestic cup double in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

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The odds are stacked against Chelsea, to say the least.

Chelsea have lost their last six domestic finals, three in the FA Cup and three in the EFL Cup, and have not lifted a trophy at Wembley since the win over Manchester United six years ago.

They also haven’t beaten City since the 2021 Champions League final, a run of 13 games.

However, interim boss Calum McFarlane is confident his side can upset the odds and beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final – and end a couple of dismal runs in the process.

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That said, City are still in with a chance of claiming a domestic treble, although that now depends on Premier League leaders Arsenal dropping points against Burnley or Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be the first team to play in four consecutive FA Cup finals, but they have lost the last two – against Manchester United and Crystal Palace – after beating the Red Devils in 2023.

Coincidentally, Chelsea are the only side to have ever lost the final in this competition in three consecutive campaigns, doing so between 2020 and 2022.

City, by contrast, will fancy their chances. They have won 21 of their last 23 FA Cup matches, with their only defeats in that period coming in the last two finals.

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Chelsea vs Manchester City head-to-head

Since losing the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, Manchester City have not lost any of their last 13 games against the Blues in all competitions (W10 D3).

That marks City’s longest unbeaten run against Chelsea, while it is the Blues’ longest winless run against an opponent since going 17 without a victory against Arsenal between January 1999 and March 2004.

Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in their most recent Premier League meeting last month, though McFarlane – in his first interim stint – did snatch a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on 4 January.

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Chelsea vs Manchester City team forms

Chelsea FA Cup form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Chelsea form (all competitions): 🟥🟥🟥🟩🟥🟧

Manchester City FA Cup form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Manchester City form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩

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Chelsea vs Manchester City team news

Chelsea trio Estevao Willian (knee), Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and Jesse Derry (head) all remain sidelined with injuries.

However, McFarlane has confirmed that Robert Sanchez (head), Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho (both muscle) have all trained this week and could be involved on Saturday.

Captain Reece James, however, has recovered from a hamstring injury to potentially lead the side out at Wembley.

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He could start either at right-back at the expense of Malo Gusto or in a deep-lying midfield role alongside Moises Caicedo, with Andrey Santos making way.

Enzo Fernandez has been involved in six goals in nine FA Cup games for Chelsea (four goals, two assists) and he will aim to become the first Blues player since Didier Drogba and Ramires in 2011-12 to score in both the semi-final and final in the same season.

A number 10 role for the Argentine will likely see Cole Palmer operate on the right side of attack. Marc Cucurella impressed as a left-winger against Liverpool and may also retain his starting spot, while 20-goal Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line.

As for Man City, their only injury concern is with key midfielder Rodri, who has missed the last five matches with a groin issue and remains a doubt.

Nico Gonzalez was left out of the squad that beat Crystal Palace in midweek, but he is “fine” to play on Saturday.

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He scored the semi-final winner for City and could be chosen to start alongside captain Bernardo Silva if Rodri is not ready to return.

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki were all benched against Palace, while Nico O’Reilly was absent from the matchday squad. However, all four players are expected to start against Chelsea.

O’Reilly scored both of City’s goals in the EFL Cup final win over Arsenal and is set to return at left-back at the expense of Josko Gvardiol, who is now fit and available after four months out injured.

Haaland has remarkably never scored across 15 semi-final or final appearances since joining the Citizens in 2022.

Chelsea vs Manchester City possible starting lineup

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Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Cucurella; Pedro

Manchester City: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction

Despite dropping points to Everton in what could prove costly in the Premier League title race, Man City have found their goalscoring touch ahead of the Wembley showpiece, which makes it hard to look past them lifting the trophy.

Chelsea were much improved against Leeds and Liverpool, in comparison to recent performances.

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They could also relish being the underdogs in the final, much like they were against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

However, we expect City to have extra motivation from losing successive FA Cup finals, and that will prove decisive in completing the second part of a potential domestic treble.