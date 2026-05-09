Nigeria qualifies for 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Falconets qualified for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after defeating Malawi 3-2 on aggregate.

The Nigerian women's U-20 team has successfully qualified for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, extending their remarkable record of appearing in every edition of the competition.

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Falconets of Nigeria

The Falconets progressed despite suffering a tense 2-1 defeat to Malawi in the second leg of the final African qualifying round in Lilongwe.

Nigeria advanced with a 3-2 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 2-0.

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Malawi push Falconets to the limit

The Young Scorchers produced a spirited display in front of their home supporters and came close to pulling off a dramatic comeback.

Faith Chimizu scored in both halves to wipe out Nigeria’s first-leg advantage and briefly put Malawi within touching distance of a historic qualification.

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Her brace placed the Falconets under intense pressure as the hosts dominated large periods of the encounter.

Precious Oscar delivers crucial Goal

After missing several scoring opportunities, Nigeria finally found the breakthrough they desperately needed through Precious Oscar in the 62nd minute.

Her goal reduced the deficit on the day to 2-1 and restored Nigeria’s aggregate lead, calming nerves within the Falconets camp.

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The result means Nigeria maintains its perfect attendance record at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the tournament was first introduced as a U19 competition in 2002.