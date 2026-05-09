SHIP HIM OUT! Frustrated United fans slam Zirkzee after Sunderland disaster

Manchester United's attacking depth was under the microscope once again as they played out a dull goalless affair at Sunderland, with Joshua Zirkzee failing to shine after a rare start.

While the stalemate at the Stadium of Light left United fans frustrated, it was the performance of the Dutch-Nigerian forward that drew the most significant ire.

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Despite the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular spot, Zirkzee struggled to impact the game, producing a statistical performance that many supporters labelled "unacceptable" for a Manchester United number nine.

Zirkzee vs Sunderland

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By the time he was substituted in the 65th minute, Zirkzee had completed just 67% of his passes and failed to record a single shot on target.

Most damningly for a player often praised for his link-up play, he created zero chances and registered no key passes against a resilient Sunderland defence.

The points are shared at the Stadium of Light. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2026

Fans lose patience

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The reaction on social media was swift and unforgiving. For many supporters, the "experiment" with the former Bologna man has reached its breaking point, with some calling for his immediate sale in the upcoming summer window.

“The idea of Zirkzee is better than Zirkzee. Such a nothing player,” one frustrated fan posted on X.

Another added: “Joshua Zirkzee is a sell for sure... he’s not consistent in actions nor outcomes. For a 9.5, he has to go.”

The idea of Zirkzee is so much better than d reality — Abiola (@Biyo_lar) May 9, 2026

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The sentiment was echoed by others who questioned the commitment of those still defending the striker.

“Those of you that watched Zirkzee last week and said we should keep him don’t love this club,” one supporter claimed. “If we don’t ship him out this summer, we’re not a serious institution at all.”

Man Utd need to be listening to offers for Zirkzee this summer... Nothing to do with his performance today but simply that his style of play doesn't suit us or this league, he is better off in a slower league like the Serie A or French league — David (@daveek10) May 9, 2026

The ‘Obi’ alternative

Perhaps the most worrying trend for Zirkzee is the growing clamor for academy sensation Chido Obi-Martin.

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The 18-year-old has been in prolific form for the youth ranks, and fans are now demanding he leapfrog the senior forward in the pecking order.

“Just don’t play Zirkzee in games bro, he’s that useless as a player,” one fan argued. “Obi is way better a number 9 than Zirkzee.”

As United enter the final stretch of the season, the pressure on the coaching staff led by Michael Carrick to blood youth over underperforming senior stars is mounting.

Just don’t play Zirkzee in games bro, he’s that useless as a player..



Obi is way better a number 9 than Zirkzee. — Utd© (@KingFemi__) May 9, 2026

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