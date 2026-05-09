Advertisement

SHIP HIM OUT! Frustrated United fans slam Zirkzee after Sunderland disaster

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 17:29 - 09 May 2026
Sunderland vs Man United: Zirkzee struggles.
Manchester United's attacking depth was under the microscope once again as they played out a dull goalless affair at Sunderland, with Joshua Zirkzee failing to shine after a rare start.
Advertisement

While the stalemate at the Stadium of Light left United fans frustrated, it was the performance of the Dutch-Nigerian forward that drew the most significant ire. 

Advertisement

Despite the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular spot, Zirkzee struggled to impact the game, producing a statistical performance that many supporters labelled "unacceptable" for a Manchester United number nine.

Zirkzee vs Sunderland

Advertisement

By the time he was substituted in the 65th minute, Zirkzee had completed just 67% of his passes and failed to record a single shot on target. 

Most damningly for a player often praised for his link-up play, he created zero chances and registered no key passes against a resilient Sunderland defence.

Fans lose patience

Advertisement

The reaction on social media was swift and unforgiving. For many supporters, the "experiment" with the former Bologna man has reached its breaking point, with some calling for his immediate sale in the upcoming summer window.

“The idea of Zirkzee is better than Zirkzee. Such a nothing player,” one frustrated fan posted on X. 

Another added: “Joshua Zirkzee is a sell for sure... he’s not consistent in actions nor outcomes. For a 9.5, he has to go.”

Advertisement

The sentiment was echoed by others who questioned the commitment of those still defending the striker. 

“Those of you that watched Zirkzee last week and said we should keep him don’t love this club,” one supporter claimed. “If we don’t ship him out this summer, we’re not a serious institution at all.”

The ‘Obi’ alternative

Perhaps the most worrying trend for Zirkzee is the growing clamor for academy sensation Chido Obi-Martin. 

Advertisement

The 18-year-old has been in prolific form for the youth ranks, and fans are now demanding he leapfrog the senior forward in the pecking order.

“Just don’t play Zirkzee in games bro, he’s that useless as a player,” one fan argued. “Obi is way better a number 9 than Zirkzee.”

As United enter the final stretch of the season, the pressure on the coaching staff led by Michael Carrick to blood youth over underperforming senior stars is mounting. 

Advertisement

If Zirkzee cannot find a way to turn his "nothing" performances into tangible outcomes, his time at Old Trafford may be drawing to a premature close.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Joshua Zirkzee Sunderland Manchester United Premier League
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Why I retired from Super Eagles at just 27 – Victor Moses finally opens up
Football
09.05.2026
Why I retired from Super Eagles at just 27 – Victor Moses finally opens up
History stays - CAF sends message to Nigeria
Super Falcons
09.05.2026
History stays - CAF sends message to Nigeria
Osimhen’s brace hands Galatasaray 4th league title
Football
09.05.2026
Osimhen’s brace hands Galatasaray 4th league title following comeback against Antalyaspor
Stefon Diggs kisses Cardi B to rekindle romance rumours months after Super Bowl heartbreak
Lifestyle
09.05.2026
Stefon Diggs kisses Cardi B to rekindle romance rumours months after Super Bowl heartbreak
Super Eagles legend denounces childhood club Arsenal
Football
09.05.2026
Super Eagles legend denounces childhood club Arsenal, throws support for Chelsea
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Lookman struggles as Simeone's side lose again
Football
09.05.2026
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Lookman struggles as Simeone's side lose again