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VIDEO: Victor Osimhen celebrated like a king with Seyi Vibez's song at Galatasaray trophy celebration

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:02 - 15 May 2026
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Victor Osimhen thrilled Galatasaray fans with a spectacular championship celebration entrance in Turkey with Seyi Vibez's soundtrack.
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen delivered a breathtaking moment during Galatasaray’s trophy celebrations after making a dramatic entrance with Seyi Vibez's soundtrack.

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Victor Osimhen celebrating || Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating || Imago

Osimhen's two goals in Galatasaray's 4-2 victory against Antalyaspor clinched the Turkish league title for his team.

The Nigerian star was welcomed like royalty inside a packed stadium in Turkey on Friday night as fans celebrated the club’s successful title-winning campaign in grand style.

Osimhen was captured emerging onto a specially designed stage while Nigerian music star Seyi Vibez’s song blasted through the stadium speakers.

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The atmosphere quickly erupted as flames, fireworks, smoke machines, laser lights, and loud cheers filled the arena.

The Nigerian forward was seen walking confidently along a red-carpeted entrance while carrying his child in his arms, and two ladies, as security personnel and club officials escorted him through the emotional celebration.

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Supporters responded with massive excitement, waving phone lights, chanting his name, and celebrating one of the club’s biggest stars of the season.

Osimhen’s Turkish adventure continues to shine

Since arriving in Turkey, Osimhen has established himself as one of the biggest attractions in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The former Napoli striker adapted quickly to life at Galatasaray and played a vital role throughout the season.

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The former Lille striker scored 26 goals and provided 4 assists in his first Turkish season, followed by 15 goals and 5 assists this season.

Nigerians celebrate viral moment

The dramatic entrance generated huge reactions from Nigerian football fans online, with many expressing pride over seeing one of the country’s biggest football exports celebrated on such a massive stage.

Supporters flooded X with clips from the celebration, praising both Osimhen’s success and the use of a Seyi Vibez track during the entrance.

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