‘He has got something special’ - Arteta claims Saka's unique "aura" will help Arsenal win EPL

Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka possesses a unique "aura" that could be the decisive factor in Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title, with the winger returning to peak form at the perfect moment.

Saka has been instrumental in Arsenal's recent surge, providing a renewed "fear factor" for opponents as the season reaches its climax.

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Despite being hampered by minor injuries throughout the campaign, the England international appears to have rediscovered his sharpness just in time for the crucial run-in.

The 22-year-old's influence was on full display when he scored the winning goal against Atletico Madrid, securing Arsenal's place in their first Champions League final in two decades.

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Arteta speaks highly of Saka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Saka's growing stature and his ability to intimidate the opposition.

“Obviously, his role has grown around the club, around the team and on the pitch towards the opponent as well. You sense that," Arteta said. "He has got a presence now, he has got an aura. He has got something special.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago

“He is a different player, he is a player that can change a game at any moment," the manager continued. "And creating that fear in the opponent is something important.”

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Arteta acknowledged the frustration of Saka's recent absences but noted the silver lining of his return.

“We would have loved to have him much more in recent weeks," Arteta explained. "But, I said to him, "If that’s the case, let’s use this in the best way, which is you are going to jump in fresh, motivated and with a different emotional state. You can really impact the team now.’”

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's winning goal || Imago

The manager also spoke glowingly of Saka's character, adding, “I feel extremely lucky to find somebody at the club that you can lean into at any level, knowing that he's going to respond.

“Knowing that his heart is in the right place... On the football level, what he has provided to this club and what he did the other night is just remarkable.”

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