‘We don’t deserve this reaction’ - Gravenberch slams fans for booing team after Chelsea draw

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has voiced his disappointment at the home supporters who booed the team after their draw with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

The Dutch international gave Liverpool an early lead with a brilliant strike just five minutes into the match. However, Chelsea found an equaliser when Enzo Fernández's low free-kick beat the goalkeeper at the Kop end.

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Both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw, leaving the Blues’ hope of qualifying for the Champions League in doubt.

The Anfield crowd expressed their displeasure when manager Arne Slot substituted Rio Ngumoha for Alexander Isak in the second half.

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Gravenberch hits back at fans

Gravenberch believes this reaction from the fans was unjustified. Speaking to TNT Sports about the booing, Gravenberch made a plea for unity.

"To be honest, we need them behind us," he said. "OK, we didn't win, but I don't really think we deserved this reaction."

"The fans have to be behind us for the full 90 minutes because when they were behind us in the second half, we were pressing really well.

Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool star || Imago

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“We need them. Hopefully, they wouldn't do it again in the next two games," he added, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Reflecting on the result, Gravenberch admitted the team was let down by their inability to secure all three points after taking the lead.