Advertisement

‘We don’t deserve this reaction’ - Gravenberch slams fans for booing team after Chelsea draw

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:13 - 10 May 2026
Gravenberch slams fans for booing team
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has voiced his disappointment at the home supporters who booed the team after their draw with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.
Advertisement

The Dutch international gave Liverpool an early lead with a brilliant strike just five minutes into the match. However, Chelsea found an equaliser when Enzo Fernández's low free-kick beat the goalkeeper at the Kop end.

Advertisement

Both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw, leaving the Blues’ hope of qualifying for the Champions League in doubt.

The Anfield crowd expressed their displeasure when manager Arne Slot substituted Rio Ngumoha for Alexander Isak in the second half. 

Advertisement

Gravenberch hits back at fans

Gravenberch believes this reaction from the fans was unjustified. Speaking to TNT Sports about the booing, Gravenberch made a plea for unity. 

"To be honest, we need them behind us," he said. "OK, we didn't win, but I don't really think we deserved this reaction."

"The fans have to be behind us for the full 90 minutes because when they were behind us in the second half, we were pressing really well. 

Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool star || Imago
Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool star || Imago
Advertisement

“We need them. Hopefully, they wouldn't do it again in the next two games," he added, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Reflecting on the result, Gravenberch admitted the team was let down by their inability to secure all three points after taking the lead. 

"Yes, of course, we are disappointed because we have to share the points," he stated. "We wanted the three points, but obviously they are a very good team, who play well here, so in the end I do think they deserved a point as well."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick || Image credit: Imago
Football
10.05.2026
Hansi Flick suffers personal tragedy ahead of El Clasico
I'm not as good as Yamal — Raphinha admits
Football
10.05.2026
I'm not as good as Yamal — Raphinha admits
Wayne Rooney || Imago
Premier League
10.05.2026
Just keep winning - Wayne Rooney predicts Premier League winner
Heartbreak as Arsenal star’s marriage reportedly in crisis after ditching wedding ring
Lifestyle
10.05.2026
Heartbreak as Arsenal star’s marriage reportedly in crisis after ditching wedding ring
Mbappe to miss El Clasico
Football
10.05.2026
Mbappe to miss El Clasico
Akor Adams breaks silence after scoring late winner in Sevilla's victory over Espanyol
Football
10.05.2026
Akor Adams breaks silence after scoring late winner in Sevilla's victory over Espanyol