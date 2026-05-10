‘We think about titles every day’ - Haaland fires message to Arsenal

Erling Haaland says Manchester City remain fully focused on winning the Premier League title.

Erling Haaland has underlined Manchester City’s relentless hunger for trophies after their commanding 3-0 victory over Brentford kept the Premier League title race alive.

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City’s win reduced the gap between themselves and league leaders Arsenal to just three points, increasing pressure on the Gunners ahead of their clash with West Ham United.

What Haaland said

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Haaland, who contributed both a goal and an assist in the victory, made it clear that winning trophies remains the mindset within the Manchester City squad.

“If you play for Manchester City, you think about titles every single day,” the Norwegian striker said after the match.

Although pleased with the result, Haaland admitted City could have scored even more.

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“It feels good to win 3-0. We created many chances, but sometimes we missed the final shot or final touch. Brentford defended very well,” he said.

When questioned about his scoring numbers this season, the striker appeared satisfied with his contribution so far.