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I want to win it — Bruno Fernandes desperate to beat Rice, Haaland to important award

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:57 - 24 April 2026
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the frontrunner for the Premier League's most prestigious individual award.
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Bruno Fernandes has almost single-handedly dragged Manchester United to the UEFA Champions League places despite a turbulent start to the season under Ruben Amorim.

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The Portuguese playmaker has taken his game to an even higher level since the arrival of Michael Carrick and is now most people's pick to win the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Bruno Fernandes for Player of the Year?

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Bruno has scored 8 goals and provided a staggering 18 assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season, leading the entire league in assists by a significant margin.

He is now just two more assists away from equalling (and three from breaking) the Premier League single-season assist record of 20, jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

While he must fight off Arsenal's Declan Rice and Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki, Bruno remains the favourite at this stage.

Speaking to former United captain Wayne Rooney on The Wayne Rooney Show, Bruno spoke about the award:

"It's a huge privilege to be in the conversation, obviously... You know, as a player, you always say you want to win trophies collectively with your team, but it is nice to win individual awards on a personal level.

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"I am aware that players who win the league have a better chance, but if I end up winning it will be something unbelievable."

With just 5 matches remaining, Manchester United are firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish and look set to end the season strongly under the guidance of Carrick, with Fernandes continuing to drive their resurgence.

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