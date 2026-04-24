Arsenal vs Newcastle Prediction and Betting Tips: Toon Army Storm Emirates Amidst PL Title Battle

Arsenal host Newcastle United on Saturday evening, having been overtaken in the Premier League title race by Manchester City.

How will the Gunners handle the pressure?

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Pep Guardiola’s side had not topped the league table since August, but a decisive April from them has Arsenal now chasing.

Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth preceded another loss by the same scoreline at the Etihad last weekend, before Guardiola’s team edged past Burnley on Wednesday to move top on goals scored.

Both clubs are on the same number of points and goal difference ahead of this round. Manchester City only lead on the number of goals scored, but even if that were level, Guardiola’s men would win based on the head-to-head record.

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Thus, the equation is simple for the Gunners. They must win their remaining five league matches and hope that City slip up along the way or that they outscore the Manchester club.

On a good day, Newcastle will welcome the prospect of facing a vulnerable Arsenal team. The Magpies are frequently a difficult opponent for the North Londoners, and they can end the title hopes of the hosts on Saturday.

However, this is a difficult challenge because the visitors are also experiencing a difficult period.

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Newcastle have not won since mid-March, when they beat Chelsea 1-0 away, and have lost their last three league outings 2-1 against Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

And Arsenal will be aware they can heap further pressure on Eddie Howe. His side have lost eight of their last 11 matches in the Premier League (W3), with no team losing more than Newcastle since the start of that run on 25 January.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Arsenal to win 1.49 High Value bet Both teams to score 1.80 High Player prop Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer 2.15 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Arsenal to win

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Despite losing at the Etihad last week, Arsenal showed signs of improvement. They hit the post twice and created strong chances in front of goal, which was a change from the previous few weeks.

The Gunners know they must win every game for the rest of the season, which means they should start the match with high intensity.

The hosts have lost only twice at the Emirates Stadium all season and should perform better in front of their home supporters.

To support that argument, Newcastle have been poor recently. Howe’s charges lost each of their last four games across all competitions, three of which came in the Premier League.

Both teams to score

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Arteta’s tactics this season have involved putting up a strong defence and controlling the game.

However, this past month has been challenging for them. They have let in six goals in their recent five matches, and despite possessing the best defence in the league, they will likely concede here.

Newcastle’s attack is simply too good, even if Anthony Gordon is sidelined through injury. The visitors scored a goal in each of their last 10 league outings, five away and five at home. They average a goal per away game, but they’ve conceded 21 goals in 16 away dates.

In fact, 56% of their away games saw goals at both ends. Half of Arsenal’s matches at the Emirates saw both teams score. Newcastle’s last four and three of the Gunners’ last five games all saw both teams find the net.

Therefore, this bet is worth backing.

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Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime

Arteta could opt for Kai Havertz to start, as he did against Manchester City last weekend. The German scored after his relentless pressing of Gianluigi Donnarumma led to an equaliser for Arsenal.

However, we could see the return of summer signing Viktor Gyokeres to the starting lineup for this home fixture.

The Swede is also in great form and has started finding the back of the net more regularly in recent matches. Gyokeres has now scored seven goals in his most recent 10 outings for both club and country. He is a particularly prolific attacker, and more clinical than Havertz in front of goal.

Gyokeres scores opening goal against Everton || imago

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If the wingers can supply him through the middle this weekend, he will be a significant threat. For this reason, Gyokeres is our pick as an anytime goalscorer on Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: (4-3-3)

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Newcastle: (4-3-3)

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Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Team News – Arsenal

Arsenal are set to welcome Bukayo Saka back from injury, in what is a massive boost heading into the final month of the season.

Jurrien Timber, however, is not yet ready to make his return to action.

Mikel Merino remains unavailable for selection despite making good progress in his recovery from surgery, while Viktor Gyokeres is pushing to start after being named on the bench at the Etihad Stadium.

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Team News – Newcastle

Anthony Gordon – linked with a summer move to Arsenal – has been ruled out with a hip issue that forced him to sit out last weekend’s home loss to Bournemouth.

Tino Livramento has been ruled out with a thigh complaint, but Lewis Hall should be fit to feature despite coming off at half-time against the Cherries.