Arsenal vs Newcastle preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Arsenal resume their Premier League title bid this weekend, hosting a Newcastle side with an outside chance of qualifying for Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Newcastle betting tips

Under 3.5 goals

Both teams to score

Arsenal to win

Arsenal vs Newcastle preview

Oh, how much a lot can change in just a few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just the beginning of this month, Arsenal were nine points clear at the top of the table. A couple of disastrous results later, and it’s all gone topsy-turvy.

The Gunners will go into the game in a rather familiar position in the table. Following Manchester City’s win over Burnley on Wednesday night, Mikel Arteta’s side are once again in second place for the first time since early October by virtue of scoring fewer goals.

A draw will be enough for Arsenal to regain their position at the head of the table with Man City not in Premier League action, but in truth, it’s a must-win game in what is shaping up to be a five-match sprint in the title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goal difference could prove to be the deciding factor come the end of the season, but the focus for the Gunners is getting back to winning ways after suffering four domestic defeats in a row either side of the international break.

Newcastle are also suffering from their own dose of springtime sadness and arrive in north London in free-fall, losing their last four games in all competitions.

St James' Park broke out into boos again after Bournemouth edged out Newcastle 2-1 in the previous gameweek, leaving Howe's side 14th in the rankings.

No team has lost more top-flight matches than the Magpies since January 25, with eight defeats from their last 11 league games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, they remain in the hunt for European qualification and know a win would go a long way to salvaging a disappointing campaign.

Arsenal vs Newcastle head-to-head

Arsenal left it late for a 2-1 victory in the reverse meeting back in late September. Merino’s 84th-minute equaliser paved the way for Gabriel Magalhães to score the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time at St. James’ Park.

That win earlier in the season gives Arsenal the chance to complete the league double over Newcastle for the first time since 2020-21, and Arteta will fancy his chances considering the Magpies’ record at the Emirates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle are winless in their last 13 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D1 L12), and have managed just one goal across their last nine visits.

Arsenal also need just one more goal to make it a century of Premier League strikes against Newcastle.

They have netted 100 against Everton, West Ham, Tottenham and Aston Villa, and could be the third team to reach triple figures against five different opponents in the competition, after Manchester United (6) and Liverpool (5).

Arsenal vs Newcastle team forms

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟥🟥

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟥🟥🟩🟥🟧🟥

Newcastle Premier League form: 🟥🟩🟩🟥🟥🟥

Newcastle form (all competitions): 🟧🟩🟥🟥🟥🟥

Arsenal vs Newcastle team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal are set to welcome Bukayo Saka back from injury, in what is a massive boost heading into the final month of the season.

Saka’s last appearance was the Carabao Cup final defeat to Man City and Arteta has revealed the winger is on course to be named in the matchday squad, along with Riccardo Calafiori.

Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

Jurrien Timber, however, is not yet ready to make his return to action.

Mikel Merino remains unavailable for selection despite making good progress in his recovery from surgery, while Viktor Gyokeres is pushing to start after being named on the bench at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Newcastle, Anthony Gordon – linked with a summer move to Arsenal – has been ruled out with a hip issue that forced him to sit out last weekend’s home loss to Bournemouth.

Tino Livramento has been ruled out with a thigh complaint, but Lewis Hall should be fit to feature despite coming off at half-time against the Cherries.

Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Joelinton (suspended) make up Newcastle's confirmed absentees this weekend, but the indispensable Bruno Guimaraes should be restored to the XI after his welcome return from injury.

Arsenal vs Newcastle possible starting lineup

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Arsenal have a patchy recent record against Newcastle.

The Gunners may have won the last two meetings, but those were preceded by three defeats on the spin, two of which came in last season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals.

With Man City not in Premier League action this weekend, it’s imperative that Arsenal get the win here. Failure to do so would dent their title hopes even further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unless the Gunners get an early goal, we expect this one to be a nervy encounter with the hosts coming out on top – but only just.