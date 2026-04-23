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‘That's the Arsenal mentality, we've faced’ - Guardiola hails Rice's defiant on-pitch message to Arsenal players

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:18 - 23 April 2026
Guardiola hails Rice's defiant on-pitch message
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded Declan Rice's defiant on-pitch message to his Arsenal teammates following their recent clash.
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The Gunners lost their advantage in the Premier League race following their 2-1 defeat against Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

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Immediately after Arsenal's damaging loss to their title rivals, the England international was spotted rallying his squad, insisting that the Premier League title race was "not done". 

The defeat left Arsenal just three points ahead of City, who could draw level if they win their game in hand against relegation-threatened Burnley.

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Guardiola reacts to Rice’s message

When asked about Rice's determined words, Guardiola expressed his admiration for the player and the competitive spirit of the Arsenal team as both clubs head into a tense final stretch of the season.

"I love that. I love that. That's why Arsenal is there," the City manager told Sky Sports. "I saw it [on Monday] and it shows what Declan Rice means.

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago
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“That's the Arsenal mentality, we've faced it in the Premier League these [past] seasons and in the Carabao Cup, how competitive they are."

Guardiola highlighted that this resilience is a key reason for Arsenal's success this season, where they have remained a top contender in the league and unbeaten in the Champions League.

"Otherwise they can't have done the season they have done," he added. "You have Mikel [Arteta] but also these type of players that follow the message. 

Declan Rice || imago
Declan Rice || imago

“And in the bad moments, they have the resilience [to say] we are there, we are there. That is a good example for us what we're going to face in the six games, five games [for them] in the title race."

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With the title race still wide open, Arsenal are chasing their first league championship since 2004, while Manchester City are aiming for a remarkable fifth domestic crown in six years.

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