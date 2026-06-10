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Celtic told to keep Kelechi Iheanacho as club weighs future decision

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:38 - 10 June 2026
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Former Aston Villa striker has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to remain at Celtic.
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Former Aston Villa striker Alan McInally has urged Celtic to retain Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho, insisting the striker has shown enough quality to deserve an extended stay at the Scottish champions.

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Iheanacho joined Celtic on a free transfer last summer after leaving Spanish side Sevilla.

The Super Eagles forward signed a one-year contract with an option for an additional year, leaving the club with a decision to make regarding his future at Parkhead.

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The 29-year-old enjoyed a productive debut campaign, scoring nine goals in 24 appearances across all competitions.

McInally sees value in Iheanacho

Speaking to the Daily Record, McInally said Celtic would benefit from keeping the experienced striker, particularly if he can maintain the level of performance he displayed towards the end of the season.

He said, "I would keep him. If he can perform the way he did in the last six games over the course of the season, then he is obviously worth keeping."

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Despite backing the Nigerian to remain at the club, McInally stressed that maintaining fitness and consistency will be crucial if Iheanacho is to secure a long-term future with the Hoops.

He added, "That is the big question, though. It is about keeping him fit. It's up to him to have the discipline and the attitude to play week in, week out."

McInally also highlighted the importance of strong man-management, suggesting that the striker could flourish with the right guidance.

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"Some players need a kick, and others need a hug, although most want a hug these days, but if Martin feels he can get him going again, then he is definitely worth keeping,” he concluded.

With Celtic yet to announce whether they will activate the extension clause in Iheanacho's contract, speculation surrounding his future continues.

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