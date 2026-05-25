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Unstoppable! — Super Eagles giant Onuachu shuts down Europe with 'Baller of the Week' award

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:27 - 25 May 2026
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Unstoppable! Towering forward Paul Onuachu has officially put the ultimate exclamation mark on his season, beating out top Nigerian stars abroad to secure the legendary Baller of the Week award.
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  • Towering forward Paul Onuachu has been voted the undisputed Nigerian 'Baller of the Week' to wrap up the European club season.

  • The striker completely dominated the headlines over the weekend, blasting home a ruthless, Man-of-the-Match brace to win the Turkish Cup.

  • Onuachu beat out stiff competition from other Naija Stars Abroad Kelechi Iheanacho and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to claim the ultimate validation.

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Talk about saving the absolute best for last! Super Eagles giant Paul Onuachu has officially been crowned the undisputed 'Baller of the Week' to wrap up an explosive European campaign.

Forget corporate, dry, heavily rehearsed end-of-season wrap-ups; this is a pure, unadulterated statement of intent from our star gunman. 

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Towering forward Paul Onuachu has officially put the ultimate exclamation mark on his season.

Following his jaw-dropping display over the weekend, Nigeria has absolutely no choice but to bow down to his sheer dominance. When Onuachu is in the mood, no defender on earth can handle the power of the Naija bloodline!

How He Demolished the Competition

The race for the ultimate weekly crown was tight, especially after our stars went on a historic trophy-gathering spree across Europe. 

Naija Stars Abroad: Paul Onuachu Brace, Kelechi Iheanacho Heroics
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We saw Kelechi Iheanacho act as the ultimate clutch 'Senior Sub' to win the double for Celtic, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru triggered wild 'Naija Harry Kane' comparisons in Italy.

But Onuachu’s heroics for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup Final were just completely box-office.

The towering striker didn't just play; he physically hijacked the final. He opened the scoring with an absolute rocket of a goal before showcasing his elite supremacy to bag a devastating, ruthless brace. 

The multi-goal masterclass completely dismantled the opposition, secured the prestigious Turkish Cup title alongside compatriots Tony Nwakaeme and Chibuike Nwaiwu, and rightfully earned him the official Man of the Match award.

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This landmark victory serves as the perfect exclamation mark on his club season. While a highly experimental, youth-dominated squad featuring 12 absolute debutants prepares to kick off the Unity Cup defence in London tomorrow against Zimbabwe, Onuachu is sitting back and enjoying his flowers.

He will be marching into Eric Chelle’s heavyweight camp next week with massive confidence, ready to anchor the frontline alongside Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for the high-profile June friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

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Onuachu has officially shut down Europe for the summer. Next stop? National team domination!

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Paul Onuachu Nigeria Trabzonspor Kelechi Iheanacho Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
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