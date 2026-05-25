Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch Super Eagles' defend Unity Cup title

The Super Eagles will begin their title defence of the Unity Cup with a semifinal clash against Zimbabwe.

Nigeria participated in the previous edition of the Unity Cup and came out as the winner of the competition.

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With another tournament scheduled in May, the Super Eagles enter the four-team tournament looking to defend their title.

They are set to face the likes of Jamaica and India and will start the competition against Zimbabwe, which will run from May 26 to May 30.

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Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to face the Warriors in London as part of the 2026 Unity Cup.

Nigeria will be looking to end their winless streak against Zimbabwe after drawing their last three games.

The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, May 26, at the Valley in London, with the kick-off time at 7.30 p.m. Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles will use this four-nation tournament as a vital chance to try out new strategies and test new players.

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Nigeria vs Zimbabwe || Imago

Where to watch

The game between the Super Eagles and Zimbabwe will be available to watch on NTA Sports (Nigeria) and SuperSport via DStv.

The importance of this match

Eric Chelle, head coach of the Super Eagles, has explained that his goals for the Unity Cup go further than simply securing the title.

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He views the tournament as a critical element of a broader rebuilding plan, designed to ready the team for future hurdles like the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

For Chelle, this competition serves as a platform to evaluate new talent and enhance the team's overall depth.

This commitment to identifying talent before major international fixtures is evident in the recent squad announcement, which features several new players.

Super Eagles || Imago

Super Eagles Invited players

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Nigeria launched their tournament preparations on Saturday evening with an opening training session involving 14 squad members after Chelle named his 27-man squad.

The first group to arrive at the camp consisted of Junior Ayobami, Al Ameen Tijani, Michael Alata, Adeoye Aderemi, Oputa Chibueze, Igboke Obinna, Elias Ocholi, Tosin Oyedokun, Philip Otele, Arthur Okonkwo, Femi Azeez, Owen Oseni, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Terem Moffi.

The list was subsequently expanded with the arrival of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, alongside Chibuike Nwaiwu and Rafiu Durosinmi. This bolstered the team's core strength just before Yusuf and Ogbu integrated into the squad.

Several prominent players have yet to join the camp, with the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Raphael Onyedika, Bruno Onyemaechi, Yira Sor, Akor Adams, Emmanuel Fernandez, and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro still expected to report to the camp.

Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

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Zimbabwe team news

Zimbabwe's interim manager, Tembo, has selected a 23-player list that is largely youth-oriented.

Leading the squad are captain Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, and Gerald Takwara, who stand as the most seasoned veterans with 38 caps each for the Warriors.

The squad has seen some changes due to the absence of Tino Kadewere, who is sidelined with an injury, and the withdrawals of Bill Antonio and Divine Lunga.

Zimbabwe players || imago

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To fill these gaps, Isheanesu Mauchi, Prosper Padera, and Washington Navaya have been called up as replacements. Additionally, Abubakar Moffat may earn his first international cap during the tournament.

Nigeria's next fixture

With a victory over the Warriors, the Super Eagles will remain in London to play the winner between India and Jamaica in the final.

The final game of the Unity Cup will be played on the 30th of May at the Valley in Charlton, south-east London.

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Substantial adjustments in both tactical approach and player selection are anticipated from Chelle for this matchup.