I am impressed - Former Super Eagles star praises Eric Chelle’s squad for Unity Cup, friendlies

Dimeji Lawal praised Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup and friendlies.

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has thrown his support behind Eric Chelle following the announcement of the Super Eagles squads for the Unity Cup and international friendlies against Portugal and Poland.

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Chelle unveiled two separate squads on Wednesday as Nigeria prepares for a busy international schedule in the coming weeks.

Chelle’s Unity Cup squad features a combination of experienced internationals and emerging talents.

Established players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho, Bruno Onyemaechi, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, and Terem Moffi were included alongside several new faces and players from the Nigeria Premier Football League.

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The first squad will participate in the Unity Cup in London, where Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the semi-final on May 26 at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic.

The winner of the tie will advance to the final to play either Jamaica or India.

Dimeji Lawal applauds Eric Chelle

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Speaking with Completesports.com, Lawal said he was impressed with the balance in the squad and particularly pleased to see domestic league players earn opportunities with the national team.

“I must confess that I am impressed with the list of players invited by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for the Unity Cup and friendlies against Poland and Portugal. I am particularly impressed with the blend of experience and emerging players in the team. But I’m happier that NPFL players were invited; it will boost their morale,” Lawal said

Lawal believes the Unity Cup could serve as an important platform for discovering players capable of becoming key figures for the Super Eagles in future competitions.

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According to the former midfielder, exposing home-based players to the national team environment can strengthen the squad depth while motivating talents within the NPFL.