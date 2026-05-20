'There are no easy games' - Former Nigerian defender warns Super Eagles ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Ben Iroha warned Super Eagles not to underestimate AFCON 2027 opponents.

Former Nigerian international Ben Iroha has warned Super Eagles against taking their opponents lightly in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Iroha made the remarks following the AFCON qualifying draw held in Cairo, Egypt, where Nigeria was placed in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, and Tanzania.

The 2027 AFCON tournament will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

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“There Are No Easy Games” - Ben Iroha

The former defender, who was part of Nigeria’s victorious 1994 AFCON squad and later served as an assistant coach with Nigeria’s FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning team in 2007, stressed that African football has become far more competitive.

Iroha warned that the Super Eagles must avoid complacency despite many fans viewing the group as favourable.

“There are no easy games these days, so every match should be approached with all seriousness. This means no team should be taken for granted. It looks as though Group L, which has Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, is a relatively easy group, but I don’t think so,” Iroha told Complete Sports

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Iroha emphasised that every country involved in the qualifiers will be highly motivated to secure a place at Africa’s biggest football tournament.

According to him, Nigeria must remain fully focused throughout the campaign and avoid the kind of inconsistency that has affected the team in previous qualification competitions.