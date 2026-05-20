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Man City star ready for Real Madrid move after Guardiola news

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:14 - 20 May 2026
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Pep Guardiola's reported exit is expected to dramatically change Manchester City's fortune for the worse and the decline could begin as early as the coming summer transfer window.
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Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly eager to secure a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid this summer, a desire catalysed by the widely expected departure of manager Pep Guardiola. 

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Rodri wants out

With mounting reports indicating that Catalan tactician, Guardiola, will definitively step down at the conclusion of the current season, Rodri, whose existing contract at the Etihad Stadium officially expires in June 2027, appears ready to reconsider his long-term future in England. 

Real Madrid’s hierarchy have monitored the 29-year-old for years, viewing the Spanish international as the profile required to anchor their midfield and restore balance following the massive void left by Toni Kroos's retirement. 

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The player himself has previously played directly into the mounting speculation, famously acknowledging that nobody can easily say no to Real Madrid when pressed about their lingering interest, paving the way for what could become the defining saga of the upcoming transfer window.

Overcoming rivalry ties

While a move to the Santiago Bernabéu perfectly aligns from a sporting perspective, it carries incredible irony given Rodri's personal history and recent drama. 

Not only did the midfielder forge his elite reputation starring for their bitter cross-town rivals, Atlético Madrid, before moving to the Premier League, but he was also the direct catalyst for a massive Real Madrid protest. 

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During the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, the Spanish giants notoriously staged a club-wide boycott of the prestigious event after discovering that their star forward, Vinícius Júnior, had been bypassed for the award in favour of Rodri. 

Despite that friction and the perceived disrespect shown by Los Blancos during his crowning achievement, the sheer allure of the club and their necessity to secure a world-class orchestrator appear to have completely overridden any lingering grudges.

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