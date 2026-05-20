‘Life and football are cruel’ - Barcelona star reacts to World Cup heartbreak following injury

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has shared an emotional update with fans after a successful operation on a fractured metatarsal.

FC Barcelona announced that Fermin has undergone a successful procedure to repair the foot injury he picked up late in the La Liga season.

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The promising young star was substituted at halftime during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Real Betis after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

The injury left his World Cup hope shattered, with the player now gradually recovering from his surgical injury

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Lopez on his injury

In a social media post, the 23-year-old expressed his profound disappointment with the timing of the injury, which has ruled him out just as Spain's World Cup preparations were intensifying.

He acknowledged the significant mental challenge of such a setback. "The surgery went very well, and I'm already thinking about coming back stronger, both physically and mentally," Fermin wrote.

"Life and football are cruel when you least expect or deserve it, but you have to accept that it's all part of the journey.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez | imago

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“It's a very tough time for me and another challenge in my career that I will overcome, have no doubt about it."

He added, "Now it's time to support the national team and my teammates from home. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone for your support and kind messages."

The injury is a devastating blow for the La Masia academy product, who was a strong candidate for a starting role in Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad.

His impressive season, which included 13 goals and 17 assists in 48 games, had put him firmly in the national team picture.

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With an estimated recovery period of around three months, Fermin will not only miss the World Cup in North America but also Barcelona's entire pre-season schedule.