‘Finally, now my kids saw us win the league’ - Henry thanks Arsenal for ending 22-year EPL drought

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has paid a heartfelt tribute to Mikel Arteta's team after they secured the Premier League title, ending a 22-year drought for the North London club.

The agonising wait is finally over for Arsenal supporters following Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night, which mathematically confirmed the Gunners as champions.

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Securing the league title marked Arteta's first major trophy in the five years since his debut-season FA Cup triumph.

It marks the first time the Premier League trophy will head to Arsenal since the famed 'Invincibles' season of 2003-04.

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Henry's emotional message

The legendary French striker, a key member of the last Arsenal side to win the league in 2004, thanked the current squad for bringing top-flight glory back to the Emirates.

Henry, the club's all-time leading goalscorer and a symbol of that successful era under Arsene Wenger, shared his delight on social media.

Thierry Henry on football punditry duty (Credit: Sky Sports Premier League/X)

The victory held personal significance for him, as it was the first time his own children could experience the club winning the league.

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In a post to his five million Instagram followers, Henry praised the players who fought to return Arsenal to the summit of English football.

He referenced the club's move from its historic Highbury ground to the Emirates Stadium, acknowledging the long and often difficult journey for the fanbase.

Arsenal player celebrating || Imago

"From Highbury seats to the Emirates – Arsenal Nation, finally we can celebrate", Henry wrote. "Special thanks to this generation – finally now my kids saw us winning the league. ❤️🤍 #Goonerforlife."

The team will officially be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final match of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this Sunday.

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