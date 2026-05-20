“My fiancé, My number 7” — Arsenal star Bukayo Saka responds to romantic tribute from Tolami Benson after ending 22-year drought

Saka's stunning WAG paid him a heartfelt tribute after winning the Premier League with Arsenal.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka celebrated his club’s long-awaited Premier League triumph in the sweetest way possible, with a romantic and playful exchange alongside his fiancée, Tolami Benson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just hours after Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the couple shared intimate moments that captured the joy of the historic achievement. Tolami posted a series of loving photos from the pitch with the caption: *“MY FIANCÉ, MY NUMBER 7 🌶️ [?]”

Bukayo Saka celebrates the Burnley win with his fiancee Tolami Benson

In one shot, Saka, 24, stands slightly behind Tolami, 25, in a protective embrace, his right arm wrapped firmly around her shoulders and upper back. He gazes off to the side with a subtle, contented smile, looking every bit the proud champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

Tolami leans comfortably into him, eyes softly closed in a moment of pure bliss, wearing her maroon Arsenal cap and denim jacket.

In another shot, the pair turn toward the camera in a joyful, front-facing hug. Saka flashes a wide, beaming smile full of happiness, his left arm securely around Tolami. She smiles warmly at the lens, her hands affectionately placed on his arm and chest, engagement ring clearly visible.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

Saka responds - "Who's your winger?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saka responded almost immediately to his fiancée’s post with a cheeky comment from his verified account: “Who is your winger 😂”.

Bukayo Saka's flirty response to Tolami Benson

The reply perfectly blends romance with football banter, a light, flirty claim on his role as both her man and Arsenal’s star right winger.

Fans are loving the playful tone, calling it equal parts romantic, confident, and adorably teasing.

One user commented: "OUR WINNERS"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another quipped: "She thinks she loves him more than I do😭😭"

One other user wrote: "Awwwww , you guys are soo cute , no way you guys are making a hard guy like me cheese up like this"

Another commented: "let’s go jorrrr.😍😍😍😍"

Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson | Instagram Stories

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement