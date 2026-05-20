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No football player hopes for my injury - Awoniyi reflect on medically induced coma challenge

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:29 - 20 May 2026
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Awoniyi reflect on medically induced coma
Nottingham Forest and Nigeria international striker Taiwo Awoniyi has spoken candidly about one of the most challenging periods of his career, revealing details of a severe injury that resulted in him being placed in a medically induced coma.
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The incident occurred during Forest's 2-2 draw with Leicester City last season. Awoniyi collided heavily with the crossbar and, despite receiving on-pitch treatment, his condition worsened after returning home. 

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He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered he had suffered a ruptured intestine.

The serious abdominal injury necessitated emergency surgery, and Awoniyi was placed in a medically induced coma to aid his recovery in intensive care.

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Awoniyi speaks on his injury

Reflecting on the ordeal, the former Union Berlin forward acknowledged the immense difficulty it posed for him and his family, but also described it as a profound test of his faith.

"That day isn't one that every football player hopes for, but I think it says a lot about my faith because that day had to happen for me to be able to talk about it, and that's where my self-belief comes from," Awoniyi stated in an interview with Nottingham Forest's media team.

"It was a difficult moment for me, for my family and my friends too," he continued. "The way the club went about it, and the whole world as well, is something that tells how special I am to them, and I'm thankful."

Taiwo AwoniyiNottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi sustained an injury against Leicester City that has now seen him undergo emergency surgery (Credit: Imago)
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi sustained an injury against Leicester City that has now seen him undergo emergency surgery (Credit: Imago)
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Awoniyi also emphasised the role his faith played during his recovery and expressed gratitude for the widespread support he received.

"It's also a testament of my belief in God. It's one of those moments I'll never forget, and the support of everyone in that moment means a lot," he said. 

"Tough times happen to get us to where we need to be. If those things don't happen, we sometimes don't have the power to reach where we want."

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