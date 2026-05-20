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‘I will never forget’ - Awoniyi reflects on most memorable moment with Nottingham Forest

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:05 - 20 May 2026
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Awoniyi reflects on most memorable moment
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has reflected on his match-winning goal against Liverpool during the 2022-23 season, describing the moment as one he will never forget.
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The Nigerian international was on Liverpool's books for six years but never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants. 

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His time at Anfield was marked by a series of loan spells, as he was unable to secure a UK work permit before earning a senior cap for the Super Eagles.

During his tenure as a Liverpool player, Awoniyi was sent out on loan to six different clubs: FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, KAA Gent, Mainz 05, and Union Berlin, where he eventually signed a permanent deal.

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Awoniyi speaks on scoring against Liverpool

Speaking to Nottingham Forest's official YouTube channel, Awoniyi admitted the goal remains a career highlight, albeit one with complex emotions.

"Unfortunately, I didn't get to play for them, but scoring for Forest against them and looking at how much we were looking for the points at that time was something I will never forget as well."

"Nottingham Forest 1-0 against Liverpool on October 22, 2022. Scoring against them is a bit of a mixed feeling", he explained. 

Taiwo Awoniyi || imago
Taiwo Awoniyi || imago
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The decisive moment came on matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign at the City Ground. 

In the 55th minute, Awoniyi scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for Forest. He showed sharp instincts to pounce on a rebound after his own initial shot struck the post, securing a crucial three points for his team.

Awoniyi has been in fine form recently, contributing three goals and two assists in his last five Premier League appearances.

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