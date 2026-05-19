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Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share beautiful couple moment on the pitch after Arsenal victory

David Ben
David Ben 08:35 - 19 May 2026
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Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share beautiful couple moment on the pitch after Arsenal victory
Saka celebrated Arsenal's massive victory on Monday night with his Nigerian fiancée.
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Arsenal star Bukayo Saka shared a heartwarming moment with his fiancée Tolami Benson on the Emirates Stadium pitch following the Gunners’ hard-fought win on Monday night.

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The couple poses happily on the Emirates pitch, with Saka in his Arsenal kit (No. 7) and Tolami in casual denim.

Bukayo Saka celebrates the Burnley win with his fiancee Tolami Benson

The couple’s chemistry was evident as they celebrated together under the stadium lights, quickly winning praise from fans who described them as a “beautiful couple.”

Saka and Tolami Benson have been together since around 2020, making their relationship over five years strong.

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Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson | Instagram Stories

The couple is known for keeping a relatively low profile despite Saka’s high-profile career. Tolami, a media startegist and influencer with Nigerian heritage, first gained wider public attention when she supported Saka at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Instagram/Tolami Benson

She has since been a regular presence at major tournaments, including Euro 2024.

The pair got engaged in late November 2025 after a romantic proposal at a luxury London hotel, with Saka, 24, reportedly presenting Tolami, 25, with an impressive diamond ring.

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Saka engages Tolami || IG

The pair are widely admired for their grounded approach to their relationship amid the spotlight of professional football.

Saka plays key role as Arsenal place on hand on title

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Burnley, with Kai Havertz heading home the only goal from a well-delivered corner by Bukayo Saka in the first half.

Arsenal defeated Burnely 1-0 on Monday night | IMAGO
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Saka was influential on the right wing throughout the match, providing the decisive assist, creating multiple chances, and delivering a strong overall performance that helped control the game.

This victory keeps Arsenal firmly in control of the 2025/26 Premier League title race.

It puts them five points clear at the top with one match remaining, meaning a positive result in their final fixture against Crystal Palace would clinch the club’s first league title in 22 years.

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