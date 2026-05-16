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‘It is impossible’ - Barcelona star hits back at Florentino Perez's claim of stolen La Liga titles

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:11 - 16 May 2026
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Barcelona star hits back at Florentino Perez's
Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has responded to inflammatory claims from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who alleged that the Catalan club had "stolen" multiple league titles.
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Florentino Perez has sparked a media firestorm in Spain with a direct assault on Barcelona's integrity, referencing the ongoing Negreira refereeing scandal and accusing the Catalan giants of corruption. 

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Perez asserted that several domestic championships were unfairly denied to his club during his time in charge and claimed that significant officiating errors have cost his team dearly this season.

The Bernabeu chief did not mince words when discussing his club's rivalry with Barcelona and its impact on their trophy count. 

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Lopez blasts Perez, defends Barcelona's legacy

Lopez has countered the accusations by highlighting the undeniable quality of the legendary Barcelona teams that dominated Spanish football for years.

When asked about Perez's explosive remarks in an interview with Que Thi Jugues, Fermin Lopez firmly rejected the narrative. 

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez | imago
Barcelona star Fermin Lopez | imago

He defended his club's honour by pointing to the iconic players who defined Barcelona's golden era.

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"What Florentino Perez has said cannot be true because Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez were playing," Fermin said. "It is impossible that Barcelona have stolen league titles."

Florentino Perez || Imago
Florentino Perez || Imago

While the off-field dispute captures headlines, Lopez is focused on concluding a successful personal season in which he has contributed to 30 goals for the La Liga champions. 

Barcelona will play their final two league matches by hosting Real Betis on Sunday, May 17, before a trip to Valencia six days later.

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