We got robbed – Real Madrid president Perez accuses referees of helping Barcelona win LaLiga

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made claims that Barcelona won their LaLiga title with the help of referees

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has launched a stinging attack on the integrity of Spanish football, claiming his club was "robbed" of the LaLiga title by biased officiating.

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In an explosive speech delivered on Tuesday evening, the Madrid chief insisted that the current 14-point gap between Los Blancos and champions FC Barcelona is the result of a coordinated effort to sabotage his team.

Perez laments stolen points

Speaking just 48 hours after Barcelona mathematically secured the 2025/26 title with a 2-0 El Clásico win, a defiant Pérez dismissed the idea that Madrid’s poor form was to blame for their trophyless domestic campaign. Instead, he took aim at the referees, branding LaLiga as "the enemy."

"I won 7 Champions Leagues and 7 La Liga… I should have won 14 La Liga but we got ROBBED," Pérez fumed. He went on to quantify the alleged bias, claiming that "the referees have stolen 18 points from us in LaLiga" throughout the current season.

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According to the president, the deficit that handed Hansi Flick’s side the crown is entirely artificial, manufactured by decisions on the pitch.

Real Madrid owner reopens Negreira wounds

Pérez further escalated his rhetoric by linking current officiating to the "Negreira affair," which he described as "the worst scandal in football history."

The case involves allegations that Barcelona paid over seven million euros to the former vice-president of the Spanish Referees' Committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, for favourable treatment, a claim Barcelona denies, stating they paid only for technical advice.

Pérez expressed outrage that many officials from that era remain active in the league today. "The same referees from the Negreira era are still in action. They're still officiating. That makes no sense," he continued.

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"Barca paid for Negreira's services for two decades, and these referees are still active in the third decade."