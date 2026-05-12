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Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman ends three-match goal drought to secure UCL qualification for Rojiblancos

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:37 - 12 May 2026
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman scored his eighth goal for Atletico Madrid as they mathematically clinched a place in next season's UEFA Champions League
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Ademola Lookman was back on the scoresheet for Atletico Madrid for the first time since scoring against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final, as they dispatched Osasuna 2-1 away from home in LaLiga.

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The win, facilitated by Lookman's first-half penalty, mathematically secured Atletico Madrid a place in LaLiga's top four, and next season's UEFA Champions League.

Diego Simeone’s side started brightly and deservedly took the lead after a lengthy VAR review ruled that Javi Galán had handled the ball inside the box.

Ademola Lookman calmly converted the resulting penalty, scoring his eighth goal since arriving from Atalanta BC in January. Osasuna nearly equalised when Koke gifted possession with a poor back pass, but Ante Budimir chipped wastefully over the bar.

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Budimir was later involved in another major incident when a penalty awarded for a collision with Juan Musso was overturned after VAR intervention.

Atlético continued to create chances after the break, with substitute Alexander Sørloth eventually doubling the lead from a cross by Marcos Llorente.

Osasuna pushed back late on, especially after Llorente received a second yellow card, and Kike Barja scored in stoppage time. However, the comeback came too late as Atlético held on for all three points, keeping alive their hopes of finishing third in La Liga.

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