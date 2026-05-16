LaLiga: How Super Eagles duo Sadiq and Adams are trapped in 9-team relegation battle

A staggering nine clubs are separated by just four points with two matchdays left in LaLiga. Here is how Super Eagles stars Umar Sadiq and Akor Adams face brutal survival tests.

The Chaos: While Real Oviedo are already relegated, nine clubs from 11th to 19th place are separated by a mere four points with only two games left.

The Nigerian Stakes: Super Eagles forwards Umar Sadiq (Valencia CF), Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC) are locked on 43 points, desperately fighting to avoid a catastrophic drop.

The Hurdles: Sadiq faces a brutal final stretch against Barcelona, while Adams must stop the mighty Real Madrid to ensure safety.

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The final two matchdays of the 2025/26 LALIGA EA SPORTS season are serving up unprecedented mathematical madness.

While Real Oviedo have already been condemned to the second tier, the race to avoid the remaining two relegation spots has devolved into a historic nine-team bloodbath.

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A staggering four points separate 11th place from 19th place, trapping Super Eagles forwards Umar Sadiq and Akor Adams in a decisive battle for top-flight survival.

Here is a breakdown of how Nigeria’s brightest stars in Spain and their seven fellow strugglers face the absolute wire.

Umar Sadiq’s Valencia CF (11th, 43 Points)

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Los Che haven’t tasted second-tier football since 1987, and coach Carlos Corberan is under immense pressure to keep that historic record intact.

While they traditionally find a way to survive, their remaining schedule is arguably the toughest of the lot.

Remaining Fixtures: Real Sociedad (Away) | FC Barcelona (Home)

Akor Adams’ Sevilla FC (12th, 43 Points)

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It has been a thoroughly disappointing campaign at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan for a club that hasn't been relegated since 2001.

However, the late-season appointment of Luis García Plaza has sparked a resurgence, with Akor Adams and co. rattling off three consecutive wins to climb to 12th.

Remaining Fixtures: Real Madrid (Home) | RC Celta (Away)

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The Mid-Table Meltdowns (42 Points)

CA Osasuna (13th): Just weeks ago, Osasuna were dreaming of European qualification. However, a brutal run of three consecutive defeats completely shattered their continental ambitions, forcing them to quickly pivot into a desperate fight for top-flight survival.

RCD Espanyol (14th): Following an abysmal, alarming run of 18 consecutive league matches without a single victory, Espanyol finally bought some crucial breathing space on Matchday 36 by defeating Athletic Club 2-0 to stay just ahead of the drop zone.

The Edge of the Abyss (40 Points)

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Girona FC (15th): After spending 12 of the first 14 weeks buried inside the drop zone, a massive mid-season recovery looked to have sealed Girona’s safety.

However, a poorly timed modern slump has dragged the Catalan side right back into the mud, making their final-day clash a must-win scenario.

Deportivo Alaves (16th): Alaves fell into the relegation zone at the start of May after occupying comfortable mid-table spots all season.

Facundo Garces of Alaves.

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They reacted like true fighters on Matchday 36, pulling off a miraculous 1-0 win over champions Barcelona, but they still need more points to guarantee safety.

The Drop Zone Scrap (39 Points)

Elche CF (17th): The newly promoted side enjoyed a dream start to the season before hitting a brutal mid-season wall.

Currently hovering by a thread just above the red line, their final-day trip to Girona is shaping up to be an all-or-nothing survival shootout.

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RCD Mallorca (18th): Despite boasting Vedat Muriqi, the league's second-highest goalscorer, Mallorca are stuck in 18th due to a highly porous defense.

Fortunately, under April’s Coach of the Month Martín Demichelis, the backline is finally tightening up just when they need it most.

Levante UD (19th): Backed by the explosive form of March Player of the Month Carlos Espí, Levante have roared back to life with two consecutive victories.

They are playing their best football at the perfect time, but with their immediate rivals also winning, they remain in a desperate uphill fight.

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With only four points separating nine teams, no one from Valencia down to Levante can afford to blink.

Akor Adams in action || imago

For Nigeria's Umar Sadiq and Akor Adams, avoiding the drop will require their absolute best form against European heavyweights.