Barcelona star confident Yamal will be fit to play for Spain at the World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has offered a positive update on Lamine Yamal's recovery, expressing confidence that the teenage star will be ready for the 2026 World Cup despite a current injury layoff.

Yamal, a key figure for both his club and the Spanish national team, is sidelined for the rest of the domestic season with a muscle tear.

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The Spanish winger is also set to miss the all-important clash against Real Madrid as Barcelona looks to clinch the La Liga title.

The youngster has been ruled out until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Spain hoping he will be back before the start of the competition.

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Lopez speaks on Yamal’s injury

Barcelona teammate Lopez believes the young winger is on the right track for a summer return.

Concerns over Yamal's fitness have been widespread among Barcelona and Spain fans, but Lopez moved to ease those fears.

Fermin Lopez of Barcelona and Spain | IMAGO

"He is well," Lopez told Mundo Deportivo. "When you get injured, it's tough at first because he's an ambitious guy who likes to help out on the pitch and play. With this injury, he can't play until the World Cup."

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Lopez added, "Now he's doing well and needs to focus on recovering, and I think he'll be in good shape."

Following a strong season, Lopez is optimistic about his own prospects with the Spanish national team this summer. "I see myself playing an important role," he said.

Lamine Yamal || Imago

"Luis [de la Fuente] gives me a lot of confidence, and I've played more in these recent call-ups. I think I've taken another step forward with the national team, and I'm very happy."

He concluded, "The manager decides who plays, but just being at the World Cup makes me happy.

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