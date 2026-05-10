El Clásico: Heartbreak for Barcelona as coach loses father before Real Madrid clash

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is mourning the death of his father ahead of the club’s LaLiga clash against Real Madrid.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is mourning the loss of his father following confirmation from the club on Sunday.

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The tragic news emerged just hours before Barcelona’s LaLiga clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

What Barcelona said

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Barcelona issued an official statement expressing support for Flick and his family during the difficult moment.

“Barcelona and the entire Blaugrana family wish to convey our affection to Hansi Flick over the passing of his father,” the statement read.

“We share his pain and stand with him during this very difficult time for him and his family.”

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The personal tragedy comes at a significant stage of Barcelona’s season, with the club on the verge of securing another LaLiga title.

Flick’s side currently holds an 11-point advantage over Real Madrid with only four matches remaining in the campaign.