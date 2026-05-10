Hansi Flick suffers personal tragedy ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick lost his father ahead of El Clasico.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will be managing under a cloud of immense personal grief during Sunday's El Clásico following the tragic death of his father.

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Barcelona’s statement

The Catalan club officially confirmed the devastating news on the morning of the match, revealing that the 61-year-old German tactician's father passed away in the early hours of Saturday, May 9.

While the family has not publicly disclosed the specific medical details of his passing, the club quickly issued a heartfelt, public statement of support:

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“FC Barcelona and the entire Blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow, and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

Despite navigating this profound loss, multiple reports confirm that Flick has courageously decided to remain in the dugout to personally lead his squad in their highly anticipated showdown against Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.



Der FC Barcelona und die ganze blaugrana Familie möchten Hansi… pic.twitter.com/uBFPTMyQCl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2026

A title on the line

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The deeply emotional and personal backdrop compounds the already staggering stakes of the impending domestic fixture.

Flick will undoubtedly experience a whirlwind of mixed emotions as he attempts to mathematically secure back-to-back domestic championships, having previously guided the club to the 2024/25 La Liga crown.