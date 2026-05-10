I'm not as good as Yamal — Raphinha admits

Barcelona star Raphinha made an interesting admission ahead of El Clasico.

Barcelona winger Raphinha has urged supporters to temper their expectations as he prepares to replace the injured Lamine Yamal on the right flank for El Clásico.

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With Hansi Flick’s squad requiring just a single point against Real Madrid to mathematically clinch the LALIGA title, the Brazilian international is expected to return to the starting lineup in his natural right-wing position.

He originally occupied this position in his earlier days at Barcelona, before being predominantly shifted to the left wing in recent seasons to accommodate Yamal’s meteoric rise.

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What Raphinha said

Addressing the tactical switch, Raphinha candidly admitted his inability to replicate the teenager's unique magic, stating, "Playing as a right winger vs Madrid as Lamine is not available? Yes, I’m comfortable with playing on the right side...

“But obviously, if I play there on the right wing, fans shouldn't expect anything special because I'm NOT Lamine."

Emphasising his work ethic over individual flair, he added, "Lamine is a star, and I'll give my best as always in whatever position I play. But, please, do NOT expect from me something like Lamine Yamal."

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Raphinha’s importance

Raphinha’s humble concession perfectly highlights Yamal’s undisputed status as the club's most dangerous attacking asset, with the Spanish international comfortably leading Barcelona's offensive metrics throughout the current campaign.

While Yamal is entirely unavailable for the domestic showdown due to a hamstring injury, medical staff expect him to return to full fitness in time to represent Spain at the World Cup this summer.

However, despite downplaying his own ability, Raphinha remains an absolutely vital component of Barcelona's institutional success.

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