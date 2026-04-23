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Barcelona's Yamal remains defiant despite season-ending injury

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:53 - 23 April 2026
Lamine Yamal's injury has failed to deter the Barcelona youngster's spirit and passion for glory
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FC Barcelona have suffered a major blow with the loss of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the season.

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The 18-year-old winger has, however, responded with defiance, insisting he will return stronger despite the setback.

Injury cuts short brilliant campaign

Yamal’s season came to an abrupt halt after he sustained a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s clash against Celta Vigo. The youngster had just converted a penalty before being forced off late in the first half, raising immediate concerns.

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Subsequent medical tests confirmed the worst, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign with six La Liga matches still to play. It marks a frustrating end to what had been a standout season for the La Masia graduate, who has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Despite the setback, there is some positive news, with Barcelona indicating that Yamal is expected to recover in time to represent Spain national team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup this summer.

Yamal sends emotional message to fans

Following confirmation of his injury, Yamal took to social media to address fans and teammates, expressing both disappointment and determination.

“This injury is keeping me off the pitch just when I wanted to be there the most, and it hurts more than I can put into words,” he said.

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The winger admitted the difficulty of watching from the sidelines, saying, “It hurts not to be able to fight alongside my teammates, not to be able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they’ll give their all in every match.”

Yamal also made it clear that he views the injury as only a temporary setback, adding, “I’ll be there, even if it’s from the sidelines, supporting, cheering and pushing them on just like one of the boys. This isn’t the end, it’s just a break. I’ll come back stronger, more eager than ever, and next season will be better.”

With his resilience and talent, Barcelona fans will be hopeful that Yamal’s return next season can reignite their ambitions on all fronts.

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