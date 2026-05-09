Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Catalans Aiming For Title-Winning Victory Over Clasico Rivals

All eyes will be on Barcelona this Sunday when Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou for a Clásico that could see the hosts crowned as LaLiga champions.

When the date for the second Clásico of the season was set, it always looked like it could be a title decider.

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However, whether anybody foresaw the gap between these two giants of Spanish football being quite so great this term is in question.

Even if Barça slip up, it would still take something of a miracle for Los Blancos to flip the script and win the title from here. It would be the comeback of all comebacks.

The Catalan outfit are currently 11 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table, meaning that only a miracle will allow Los Blancos to win the championship from this position.

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The stakes are always high when these two bitter rivals meet.

However, with Madrid desperate not to be unwelcome guests at Barça's title party and still retaining slim hopes of becoming champions themselves, it really is all on the line.

While a draw would do the job for Barça, the Blaugrana will want to get over the line in style.

Following their 4-3 victory last season, Flick could become the second Barça coach to win his first two home La Liga matches against Madrid in the 21st century, after Guardiola (first three).

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Hansi Flick of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Barcelona to win first half 2.05 High Value bet Over 3.5 goals 1.70 High Double chance Real Madrid to win or draw 2.15 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Barcelona to win first half

Barcelona are masters of asserting dominance early by starving their opponents of breathing space with quick transitions and counter-pressing.

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The Blaugrana have taken a first-half lead in four of their last five matches across all competitions.

The last time Barcelona trailed at the interval, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez produced one of the best free-kicks of the season in the Champions League. In La Liga, however, Barcelona have not lost at halftime in their last 29 home matches.

Real Madrid have also gone behind at the break in just five matches, but most of those have come in the second half of the campaign.

Expect Barcelona to grab a goal or two before Real Madrid fight back. A close first half should end with the Blaugrana holding a slender lead at the interval.

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Over 3.5 goals

Barcelona are a scoring machine when in full flow, though they have netted more than twice in just one of their last five competitive games.

Real Madrid have struggled to win, but not to score. They have scored in each of their last 12 fixtures across all competitions.

The last time they failed to find the net was in a shock 1-0 loss to local rivals Getafe in early March.

There have been over 2.5 total goals scored in each of the last 13 El Clásicos. Eight of those 13 games have crossed the 3.5 mark. Goals are never far away in these high-profile clashes.

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When Barcelona and Real Madrid meet, fireworks are almost a guarantee. They average 3.5 and 3 goals per league game this term, respectively.

Expect both sides to score, with the total exceeding 3.5 goals.

Real Madrid to win or draw

Barcelona are strong starters, but their flaws were on display in the 2-1 win at Osasuna. Los Rojillos used a high press to neutralise the visitors, leaving the game scoreless at halftime.

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Returning to the Camp Nou should be a relief after back-to-back away trips to Getafe and Osasuna.

Yet Barca failed to impress against Celta Vigo in their last home game, needing a lone Lamine Yamal penalty to win 1-0.

Real Madrid have a chance to salvage something from a difficult season. Arbeloa's long injury list is a concern, but the squad's depth and individual quality could shine as they chase a fourth straight unbeaten game.

Barcelona should begin strongly, but Real Madrid have the tools to be party poopers in the season’s biggest fixture left so far for both sides.

Predicted Lineups

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Barcelona: (4-2-3-1)

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

Real Madrid: (4-3-1-2)

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Pitarch; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

Team News – Barcelona

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Barcelona will remain without Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

However, their squad is otherwise in strong shape, with long-term absentee Andreas Christensen back in training after recovering from a knee injury.

Team News – Real Madrid

Valverde is out as a direct result of the injury that he suffered during his altercation with Tchouameni, but neither player has been suspended, so the latter could start.

Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappe have both been passed fit after recent issues, and the pair are expected to be in the starting side on Sunday night.

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