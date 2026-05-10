West Ham vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: Gunners Looking To Nail Relegation-Threatened West Ham Down

Champions League finalists and former Conference League holders do battle in Sunday's Premier League derby at the London Stadium as West Ham United host Arsenal.

The Hammers' fate is officially out of their own hands after last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Brentford, while the Gunners continue to dream the double dream.

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Mikel Arteta’s men lead City by five points after City's dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton, and though the Cityzens have a game in hand, the title is now Arsenal's to lose.

The visitors comfortably beat Fulham 3-0 in their last Premier League outing.

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More importantly, they secured their first Champions League final in 20 years, narrowly edging Atletico Madrid 1-0 to win 2-1 on aggregate.

A run of one win from five away matches does not exactly stand the Gunners in good stead, but their 27 set-piece goals most certainly do, especially against a team renowned for their dead-ball deficiencies.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are on the brink of relegation, with Burnley and Wolves already condemned to the Championship.

A Gunners victory here would leave West Ham four points from safety if Tottenham beat Leeds United at home.

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The Hammers have been one of the most inconsistent teams this campaign. Given Arsenal’s quality on the ball, an away victory is the most probable scenario.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Arsenal to win High Value bet Both teams to score - No Medium Player prop Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Arsenal to win

Arsenal arrive eager to pile pressure on Manchester City and have not lost any of their last six Premier League visits to West Ham.

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Arteta’s men secured their first Champions League final in 20 years with a narrow but significant 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.

They have now extended their unbeaten run to four games across both competitions.

With three league games remaining, Arsenal need maximum points from each to seal a first Premier League title in 22 years. West Ham are in a precarious position on the opposing end.

Expect the Gunners to win.

Both teams to score – No

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Arsenal showed that they could handle the pressure against Fulham and then against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

They were handed a further boost on Monday when Everton held Man City to a 3-3 draw, and now it is down to the north Londoners to make Pep Guardiola’s men pay.

Conceding just one goal in their last four games, Arsenal have rediscovered their defensive steel at the perfect time and should shut out a Hammers side lacking a genuine central threat.

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer

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Viktor Gyokeres delivered an impressive performance against Fulham. He was involved in all three first-half Arsenal goals.

He also fired Arsenal into the lead against Atleti in the first leg with a penalty, and despite not bagging a goal in the return leg, the Swede put in another tireless performance, running the Atleti backline ragged.

Gyokeres has 21 goals and three assists in 51 appearances already in his debut Gunners season.

With 14 goals in the Premier League alone, he has a realistic chance of a podium finish behind City’s Erling Haaland and Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

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Only three Premier League games remain this season. Gyokeres is in pole position to add to his tally against a Hammers side that have conceded 61 goals in 35 games – the third-worst defensive record this season.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham: (4-3-1-2)

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Wilson, Castellanos

Arsenal: (4-2-3-1)

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Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Team News – West Ham

West Ham have a completely fit contingent, as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed on Friday that all of his players are available once again.

The hosting manager should therefore consider an alteration or two, such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka for Kyle Walker-Peters and Callum Wilson for Pablo, but the core of the team should be retained.

Team News – Arsenal

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Mikel Arteta will be hoping that right-back Jurrien Timber will return to play a part in the title run-in. The Dutchman has been out for an extended period with a groin issue.