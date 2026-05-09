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Mbappe is one of them — Flick comments on the dressing room drama at Real Madrid

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:26 - 09 May 2026
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick played down the Real Madrid dressing drama ahead of El Clasico.
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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has publicly labelled Kylian Mbappé as "one of the best players in the world" ahead of Sunday's El Clásico at Camp Nou

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The German tactician emphasised the French forward's elite on-pitch quality rather than his off-pitch controversies in a week during which the club and their players have been embroiled in drama. 

What Flick said 

When pressed by journalists regarding the ongoing dressing room conflict completely fracturing the Real Madrid squad, Flick declined to comment on his rivals' internal affairs, insisting his sole focus is on his own team's objective. 

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"These things happen all over the world, not just at Real Madrid," Flick said, per Goal. "But I don't want to talk about it; it's not my team, it's not my club. When something happens, we all go in the same direction. Things can happen, but you have to deal with them. That's the way."

The stakes for the impending showdown could not be higher; if Barcelona can secure just a single point with a draw against Álvaro Arbeloa’s heavily depleted side, the Catalan giants will be crowned champions.

The Mbappe debacle 

Mbappe has officially been passed fit by the medical staff to participate in the Clásico after recovering from a semitendinosus muscle lesion sustained against Real Betis. 

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Mbappé is currently facing vicious backlash from the Madrid fanbase, sparked by an unsanctioned vacation to Sardinia during his rehabilitation and an alleged heated bust-up with a member of the coaching staff

Kylian Mbappe || Imago
Kylian Mbappe || Imago

Still, Flick insists he remains one of the best footballers in the world. "Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. He has great quality," he added. "For me, he's one of the best."

The outrage has escalated to the point where furious supporters have circulated a viral online petition demanding the France international’s exit from the club.

This toxic environment at Valdebebas is compounded by a dressing room squabble between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, which made the club hand each player a €500,000 fine

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