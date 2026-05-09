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Finally! Messi names Football’s best talent

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:22 - 09 May 2026
Lionel Messi has praised Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal as the best player of football’s new generation
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Football legend Lionel Messi has identified Lamine Yamal as the standout star of football’s new generation, backing the Barcelona teenager to dominate the sport for years to come.

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The 18-year-old sensation has rapidly become one of the most exciting talents in world football and is already being viewed by many as a future global superstar.

What Messi said

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Speaking at an event focused on the future of football, Messi gave a glowing assessment of the young winger’s talent and potential.

“There is a new generation filled with incredible players. But if I have to choose one because of his age, achievements, and future potential, it would be Lamine Yamal. For me, he is undoubtedly the best,” Messi said.

Yamal has already inherited Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 shirt, further fueling comparisons with Messi.

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Messi himself acknowledged similarities between Yamal’s rise and his own early journey in professional football.

“Among the new generation, Lamine Yamal is the player who most reminds me of myself when I started,” the Argentine added.

Despite his young age, Yamal has already achieved remarkable success. He finished second behind Ousmane Dembélé in the Ballon d’Or rankings and is expected to challenge strongly for the award again this year.

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The teenager is also on course to win another La Liga title with Barcelona before representing Spain at the FIFA World Cup.

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