Super Eagles star suffers Ligue 1 relegation with Nantes despite an impressive season

Super Eagles star and Nantes have been relegated from Ligue 1 after a defeat to Lens

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem and Nantes have officially been relegated from Ligue 1 following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

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The decisive moment arrived in the 79th minute when 16-year-old debutant Mezian Soares scored with his first touch shortly after coming off the bench.

⭐️🇫🇷 16-year-old Meziam Mesloub has sent Lens to the Champions League… with his first ball ever as pro football player.



The academy talent scored the winning goal against Nantes just 5 seconds into his Ligue 1 debut, securing the club’s qualification for next season’s UEFA… pic.twitter.com/KoMmVDGno9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2026

The goal sparked celebrations among Lens supporters while confirming Nantes’ relegation.

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🚨🇫🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Nantes have been RELEGATED to Ligue 2. 🔻



They were in Ligue 1 for 12 years running, but now that has come to an end. 👋 pic.twitter.com/vQIauDliY0 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 8, 2026

Fin du match.



Malgré des occasions franches, nos Jaunes et Verts s'inclinent à Bollaert. Une défaite synonyme de relégation.



Le Football Club de Nantes évoluera en Ligue 2 la saison prochaine. pic.twitter.com/hJYDOl8ueb — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 8, 2026

The result confirmed Nantes’ drop to Ligue 2 with one game still remaining in the season, ending the club’s 13-year stay in the French top flight.

End of an Era for Nantes

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Despite being one of France’s most historic clubs with eight league titles, Nantes struggled throughout the campaign and failed to avoid relegation.

The Canaries accumulated just 23 points from 32 matches, leaving them five points behind the relegation play-off spot occupied by AJ Auxerre.

A late-season revival, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille, briefly revived hopes of survival.

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However, inconsistent performances and poor attacking returns ultimately proved costly.

Awaziem among Nantes’ bright spots

Although the season ended in disappointment, Awaziem was widely regarded as one of Nantes’ most consistent performers.

The Super Eagles defender completed the full 90 minutes against Lens and once again delivered a determined defensive display, making key blocks and clearances throughout the match.

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He was recently included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week following Nantes’ win over Marseille.