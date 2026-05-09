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Super Eagles star suffers Ligue 1 relegation with Nantes despite an impressive season

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:42 - 09 May 2026
Super Eagles star and Nantes have been relegated from Ligue 1 after a defeat to Lens
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Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem and Nantes have officially been relegated from Ligue 1 following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

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The decisive moment arrived in the 79th minute when 16-year-old debutant Mezian Soares scored with his first touch shortly after coming off the bench.

The goal sparked celebrations among Lens supporters while confirming Nantes’ relegation.

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The result confirmed Nantes’ drop to Ligue 2 with one game still remaining in the season, ending the club’s 13-year stay in the French top flight.

End of an Era for Nantes

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Despite being one of France’s most historic clubs with eight league titles, Nantes struggled throughout the campaign and failed to avoid relegation.

The Canaries accumulated just 23 points from 32 matches, leaving them five points behind the relegation play-off spot occupied by AJ Auxerre.

A late-season revival, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille, briefly revived hopes of survival.

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However, inconsistent performances and poor attacking returns ultimately proved costly.

Awaziem among Nantes’ bright spots

Although the season ended in disappointment, Awaziem was widely regarded as one of Nantes’ most consistent performers.

The Super Eagles defender completed the full 90 minutes against Lens and once again delivered a determined defensive display, making key blocks and clearances throughout the match.

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He was recently included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week following Nantes’ win over Marseille.

Awaziem featured in 26 league matches this season, starting 24 of them, and contributed one goal and two assists from defence.

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