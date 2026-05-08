Living legend - Mikel Obi’s tribute reminds Nigerians what Super Eagles are missing

A viral video of the former skipper in his prime has reminded the nation why the Super Eagles midfield has never quite been the same since he retired. Here is why John Obi Mikel remains the ultimate maestro.

There are maestros, and then, there is John Obi Mikel, the former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfield general.

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Nigeria's senior national team, the Super Eagles, recently set the internet ablaze after sharing a career-spanning tribute to the former captain, showcasing him in his absolute element for Niger across competitions.

The highlight of the reel, however, took fans back to the winter of 2013 in South Africa, the last time the Super Eagles conquered Africa and stood at the top of the continent as champions.

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The video featured a masterclass in vision, specifically showing Mikel's legendary passes, most especially the pinpoint pass to striker Emmanuel Emenike.

The striker's flick-on form Sunday Mba to score the historic winner against Burkina Faso remains one of the most iconic sequences in Nigerian football history.

The caption from the official Super Eagles account was simple and on a straight line for the fans; "Relax and watch a maestro at work."

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"Beyond physics and aerodynamics"

The tribute immediately triggered a wave of nostalgia from Nigerians, who haven't seen that level of midfield control in years despite Super Eagles' AFCON 2025 run.

for many of them, Mikel wasn't just a player; he was a scientist on the pitch for Nigeria during his accomplished service.

John Obi Mikel

Baba was so good, like extremely good and beyond better," one fan commented, clearly moved by the clips. "Those passes were properly measured beyond physics and aerodynamics," he added.

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Another supporter hailed him as the ultimate standard for Nigerian excellence, calling the former Chelsea man "a rare gem, a king and more," before simply thanking him for his years of sacrifice.

Mikel Obi with the 2013 AFCON title.

The unified void

Beyond the praise, the video also sparked a somber debate about the current state of the national team.

Since Mikel hung his boots following the 2019 AFCON, the Super Eagles have struggled to find a midfield general who can dictate the tempo of the game with the same calm authority.

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Alex Iwobi

"Since his retirement from the national team, we haven't gotten his replacement till date," a concerned fan lamented, highlighting a sentiment shared by millions.

With a trophy cabinet that includes almost every major honour in the game, another fan summarised his legacy perfectly.

Mikel Obi lifts the Champions League title.

"Pass master. Man won everything in football except the World Cup. A living legend."

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With 91 caps and a legendary status , Mikel Obi's shadow continues to loom large over Nigerian football.

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