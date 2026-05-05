Mikel Obi reveals how Chelsea owners react to his criticism of the club

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi revealed that his critiques have earned him enemies at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has openly revealed that the club's current owners, staff, and active squad members are unhappy with his relentless public criticism of their ongoing struggles.

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What Mikel Obi said

Speaking candidly on his platform, the Obi One Podcast, the Nigerian legend acknowledged that his evaluations of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have ruffled feathers among the BlueCo ownership group, who have overseen a turbulent and frequently disappointing era since their takeover.

Despite the backlash from the club's current personnel, Mikel remained absolutely steadfast in defending his outspoken nature.

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He stated that he has earned the right to critique the team's drop in standards because he personally sacrificed for the badge during his playing days, insisting that his harsh verdicts stem entirely from a genuine desire to see the club return to its elite, winning culture.

“Chelsea FC is a ngry with me cos I’m saying the truth. The players, the sporting directors, the owners are all a ngry with me but they can get a ngry as much as they want, I was in that club for 11 years and I gave my all. I sacrificed and missed important people’s birthdays.… pic.twitter.com/V6sYVwW1VZ — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 5, 2026

“Chelsea FC is angry with me cos I’m saying the truth. The players, the sporting directors, the owners are all angry with me, but they can get angry as much as they want; I was in that club for 11 years and I gave my all. I sacrificed and missed important people’s birthdays. Nobody is bigger than a football club,” Mikel said.

A storied legacy at Stamford Bridge

Mikel has truly earned the right, given monumental legacy in West London, where he amassed 372 appearances between August 2006 and January 2017.

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During this golden era, his ‘sacrifices’ helped Chelsea secure a staggering trophy haul, including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Champions League, and the Europa League.