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No coach will take Chelsea job - Mikel Obi shares thoughts on Blues' manager search

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:12 - 29 April 2026
Mikel Obi shares thoughts on permanent manager search
Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has offered his perspective on the ongoing search for a new permanent manager at his old club ahead of the upcoming season.
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Chelsea has seen two permanent managers depart this campaign. The most recent dismissal was Liam Rosenior last week, with Calum McFarlane taking over in an interim capacity until the season concludes.

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Earlier in the year, Chelsea and Enzo Maresca mutually agreed to terminate their relationship on New Year’s Day. 

With Rosenior brought in to replace Maresca, the English manager lasted less than four months due to a string of poor results.

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What Mikel Obi said

Former Chelsea player Mikel Obi has criticised the club's leadership following the BlueCo takeover in 2022. 

During an appearance on his Obi-One Podcast, the ex-Blue, who spent over ten years at Stamford Bridge, expressed his belief that the current unstable environment and lack of long-term assurance for managers would deter top-tier coaches from accepting the job.

“There is no top manager that will want to come to Chelsea right now and take over this job because you never know. 

“You have absolutely zero idea what’s happening. We need a manager, not a coach. We’ve been successful in the past because we had managers”, Mikel Obi said.

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“We had managers that would come in and manage everything, manage what happens on the pitch and outside the pitch. Someone who will be like ‘This is my football club and I’m going to manage everything.'

“They are not going to do that, they will never in a million years allow that to happen, so what we’re gonna get is another yes-man.”

Although Chelsea's difficult season continues and the search for a new head coach is ongoing, the team's immediate focus has shifted to the FA Cup final on May 16.

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