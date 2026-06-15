World Cup chaos: Tunisia reportedly 'fire Coach Sabri Lamouchi' after 5-1 humiliation

Tunisia reportedly sacked Sabri Lamouchi after a 5-1 loss to Sweden.

Tunisia have reportedly dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi after their disastrous start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Tunisian Football Federation said to have acted swiftly following a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Sweden.

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BREAKING: Tunisia have sacked Sabri Lamouchi after their loss to Sweden, as @Romain_Molina called.



News will be confirmed in the next hours.🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/Qi5bgGUEAx — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 15, 2026

The heavy loss, coupled with a series of disappointing results leading into the tournament, appears to have convinced officials that a change was necessary as the Eagles of Carthage fight to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Emergency meeting leads to decision

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Reports indicate that Tunisia's football authorities held urgent discussions shortly after the final whistle against Sweden.

The defeat left supporters frustrated and intensified criticism of the team's recent performances, prompting what appears to be a decisive response from federation officials.

The reported dismissal comes just days after Tunisia suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat against Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly, raising serious concerns about the team's competitiveness heading into the World Cup.

Lamouchi's tenure lasted only five matches after he was appointed to succeed former coach Sami Trabelsi.

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The former Ivory Coast and Nottingham Forest manager began his spell positively with a narrow victory over Haiti, creating optimism that he could guide Tunisia into a new era.

However, results quickly deteriorated. Tunisia followed that opening win with a goalless draw against Canada before suffering successive defeats against Austria, Belgium and Sweden.

The team managed just two goals during Lamouchi's time in charge while conceding 11 in their final three matches.

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Those alarming statistics ultimately left his position looking increasingly vulnerable.

Attention has already turned to who could take over the national team ahead of Tunisia's crucial remaining World Cup fixtures.

Several names have emerged as possible candidates, including former Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri, who has long been regarded as one of the country's most influential football figures.

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Former national team coach Mondher Kebaier has also been linked with a potential return after previously leading the Eagles of Carthage on the international stage.