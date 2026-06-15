Oliseh explains what Morocco must do to match 2022 World Cup success

Former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh has cautioned that Morocco will need to adapt their strategy if they hope to match their historic semi-final appearance from the 2022 World Cup at the 2026 tournament.

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Morocco controlled significant portions of the match and took a deserved lead in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari deftly chipped goalkeeper Alisson Becker after a precise through ball from Brahim Diaz.

Brazil found an equaliser just after the half-hour mark, with Vinicius Junior delivering a moment of individual brilliance.

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Oliseh’s advice to Morocco

Morocco's journey to the semi-finals in Qatar was a landmark achievement, making them the first African nation to reach that stage of the tournament.

However, the team has undergone significant changes since then, including the departure of head coach Walid Regragui, with Mohamed Ouahbi taking the helm in March.

Ex-Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh

Speaking on the Global News Podcast, Oliseh acknowledged that Morocco has broken a psychological barrier for African teams but warned that their previous tactics may no longer be effective.

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"Well, it’s possible they can build on it. The eggshell has been broken now. Everybody knows that when you’re good, you can get that far," Oliseh stated on the BBC program.

He elaborated on the tactical challenge, explaining that opponents are now wise to the counter-attacking style that brought them success four years ago.

"The question I’m asking myself now is that if the Moroccans play the same way they did four years ago, they won’t get that far," he said.

Morocco players celebrating || imago

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"They played a tactically very cagey style and came out countering to win games. But if you do that now, you’re going to struggle."

Oliseh also highlighted the strength of other African contenders and the potential impact of Morocco's managerial change.

"I find Senegal extremely strong. I find the Moroccans also solid, but how they now cope with the change of manager, I don’t know how it’s going to affect them."