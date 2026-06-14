‘Brazil never looked dangerous’ - England legend blasts Selecao’s performance against Morocco

After a challenging World Cup opening match, England legend Alan Shearer did not hold back in his evaluation of Brazil's performance.

The Brazilian team seemed to have trouble keeping up with the game's tempo, especially when they lost possession.

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Morocco took an unexpected lead in the 21st minute due to a breakdown in communication at the back after Ismael Saibari lifted a deft finish into the net from outside the area.

At the New York-New Jersey Stadium, Morocco held Brazil to a frustrating 1-1 draw after they had to fight back from a slow start.

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Shearer speaks on Brazil’s draw against Morocco

Speaking during the BBC's coverage, Shearer emphasised the Brazilian backline's lack of unity.

"He’s looked shaky, Gabriel, today," Shearer remarked. "On two or three occasions, the ball has gone out and I thought he could’ve attacked it and he didn’t.

Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer || imago

“He’s been slow. Certainly, with the goal in the first half, the gap between him and Marquinhos was huge."

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Lucas Leiva, a former midfielder for Brazil, expressed grave concerns about the team's balance, so it was not just the defence that was criticised.

"Before the game we spoke about balance, Brazil never looked in control in the middle, Casemiro struggled a little bit and that’s why he got taken out at half-time," Lucas told CBS Sports.

Gabriel and Marquinhos against Morocco|| Imago

"Offensively, Brazil never looked dangerous; they didn’t create as much as we could’ve imagined. Overall, it wasn’t a good performance; the balance of the team wasn’t right."

Brazil will now play their second match of the competition against Haiti, hoping to improve on their performance.

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